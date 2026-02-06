Viral Hausa audio sparked panic by falsely claiming WhatsApp planned nationwide account suspension

Fact-checkers found no evidence of any shutdown or ₦25,000 monthly payment demand

DUBAWA confirmed the message had circulated before and was linked to misinformation

A viral audio message circulating widely on WhatsApp has sparked panic among users after claiming that the messaging platform plans to suspend accounts nationwide.

In the audio, delivered in Hausa, the speaker identified as Karamin Titiburin ku Hamisu Azare alleges that WhatsApp intends to block users’ accounts because the number of users has become “too large”.

Source: Getty Images

The speaker further claimed that WhatsApp had been sold to Facebook’s owner and would be shut down at midnight, insisting that the information had been “confirmed”.

“WhatsApp has been sold to the owner of Facebook, who now controls the platform. There have been rumours that WhatsApp will be shut down at midnight, and now this information is confirmed," the voice said.

Claim of payment demand raises alarm

The audio urged users to forward the message to all their contacts, warning that anyone who failed to do so would have their account blocked.

It further alleged that blocked accounts could only be restored after users paid a monthly fee of ₦25,000.

“Blocked accounts will only be restored after the user registers and agrees to pay a monthly fee of ₦25,000,” the speaker claimed.

However, the audio message did not cite any official WhatsApp source or provide evidence to support the allegations.

Fact-checkers find no evidence of suspension plan

Due to the widespread circulation of the audio and the anxiety it generated, fact-checking organisation DUBAWA verified the claims.

DUBAWA checked WhatsApp’s official website, blog and help centre and found no announcement suggesting an impending account suspension or the introduction of subscription fees.

According to WhatsApp’s published policies, the platform remains free to use and does not charge users for basic messaging services.

No confirmation from WhatsApp’s social media channels

Further checks of WhatsApp’s verified social media accounts on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram also revealed no statement supporting the claims.

Keyword searches on Google using phrases such as “WhatsApp account suspension payment” and “WhatsApp ₦25,000 fee Nigeria” returned no credible reports from reputable media organisations.

Fact-checkers also discovered that the message is not new, having circulated in similar forms in 2020 and 2021.

WhatsApp reiterates policy on account bans

WhatsApp has consistently warned users that it does not charge fees to activate, maintain or restore accounts.

Account suspensions, when they occur, are typically linked to violations of the platform’s terms of service, such as spam or abuse, and not to payment issues.

The company has also cautioned that messages demanding payment are often associated with misinformation or scams.

Claim declared false

The claim that WhatsApp plans to suspend users’ accounts and demand a monthly payment of ₦25,000 for restoration is false.

There is no official announcement from WhatsApp or confirmation from any credible news source to support the allegation, and users are advised to ignore and refrain from forwarding such messages.

