The Delborough Lagos has appointed former Petroleum Minister Prof Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu to its board during its annual meeting

Barr Kelechi Nwaiwu was inaugurated as Board Secretary to mark a rare distinction among corporate organisations in the country

Prof Kachikwu said the hospitality brand earned a loyal clientele and multiple awards after two strong years of operations

The Delborough Lagos has expanded its leadership structure with the appointment of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Prof Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, to its board.

His selection was confirmed during the company’s annual board meeting chaired by His Royal Majesty Nnaemeka Alfred Ugochukwu Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

Prof Kachikwu speaks about Delborough Lagos’ growth and service culture at the board meeting.

Source: Facebook

Kachikwu, who hails from Delta state, brings decades of experience from the global energy and academic sectors.

Kachikwu holds a First Class law degree from the University of Nigeria Nsukka and was the best graduating student at the Nigerian Law School. He later earned Master’s and Doctorate degrees in Law from Harvard Law School.

His professional journey includes serving as General Counsel at Texaco, Executive Vice Chairman of ExxonMobil Africa, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and President of both OPEC and APPO.

He currently serves as a visiting professor to several international universities and consults for governments across Africa.

Board welcomes new members

Also inaugurated was Senior Advocate of Nigeria Barr Kelechi Nwaiwu, who now serves as Board Secretary. The Obi of Onitsha welcomed the new appointees and said:

"The Delborough Lagos is the only corporate body with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria as Board Secretary."

He described the additions as timely and valuable for the organisation’s future direction.

Kachikwu's rich professional journey cut across major oil and gas companies, including NNPC.

Source: UGC

Kachikwu praises hospitality brand

In his remarks, Kachikwu said the organisation has strengthened its reputation as a leading hospitality brand on the continent. He noted that the establishment has recorded two strong years of operations and developed a culture that attracts loyal clients and industry accolades.

He commended the workforce for maintaining standards that distinguish the company.

"I have had the pleasure of hosting my business visitors here, and I've also attended several Sunday Brunch functions. What truly sets Delborough Lagos apart is its people – the staff's dedication to excellence is remarkable.

"The brand's impressive performance is a testament to its unwavering focus on delivering exceptional experiences. With its unique blend of luxury, comfort, and professionalism, Delborough Lagos has indeed carved a niche for itself in the African hospitality scene," he said.

The board includes respected figures such as His Royal Majesty Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, Usman Alkali Baba, Arc Dns Yemisi Suswam, Mrs Olajumoke Benson, Dr Valentine Ozigbo, Matt Aikhionbare and Dr Linus Idahosa. The Delborough Lagos was recently named the Best New Luxury African Hospitality Brand by the Seven Stars Award.

FG’s national asset sale sparks outcry

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government’s reported plan to sell parts of Nigeria’s national assets, particularly its stakes in Joint Venture (JV) oil operations, has sparked resistance from organised labour.

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have described the proposal as “dangerous” and a threat to the country’s financial stability.

At a press conference in Abuja, Festus Osifo, president of PENGASSAN, said government stakes in JV oil assets currently range between 55% and 60%.

Source: Legit.ng