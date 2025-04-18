The Oyo State Government clarified that the demolition of illegal structures along the Ojoo-Akinyele Interchange aligns with federal regulations on Right-of-Way (ROW) for highways

Prof Sangodoyin noted that the Federal Highway Act prohibits structures within 45.72 meters of federal roads, and the state secured approval before reconstruction

The commissioner urged affected individuals to contact the Federal Ministry of Works for further inquiries, shifting responsibility to federal authorities

Oyo State Government has established the reasons behind the planned demolition of illegal structures along Ojoo-Akinyele Interchange in Ibadan, the state capital.

Reacting to the claims that Oyo State Government was behind the demolition, the state Commissioner for Works and Transport, Prof Dahud Sangodoyin said the demolition aligns with the position of the Federal Ministry of Works on the Right-of-Way.

Citing the Federal Highway Act, Cap 135, Prof Sangodoyin stated that the Federal Ministry of Works had warned members of the public not to tamper with the right-of-way covering 45.72m on either side of the federal roads.

He added that the ownership of the road and all the extant rules about the Right of Way remained within the purview of the Federal Government, noting the Oyo State Government should not be blamed for the demolition.

The concern of the Federal Government

The statement read:

“The Federal Ministry of Works, over the years, has been concerned with the development of structures, within the Right-of-Way (ROW) of Federal Roads and Bridges across Nigeria.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Right-of-Way is the space on both sides of Federal roads covering 45.72m on either side of the road’s centerline as enshrined in the Federal Highway Act, CAP 135.”

The statement noted that the Federal Ministry of Works is not pleased with the way members of the public have turned the Right-of-Way (ROW). This calls for the government to give notice to quit in 2020.

“Due to this undesirable trend, the Federal Ministry of Works had issued a public notice on Friday, March 13, 2020 in THISDAY Newspaper to warn the general public to desist from developing illegal structures within the Right – of – Way of Federal roads.

Why Oyo State Government blamed

Prof Sangodoyin said the blame placed on the Oyo State Government was because it sought the approval to construct the interchange road and that the approval was granted.

He detailed:

“Consequent upon the above, no structure whatsoever is expected to spring up within the Federal Road ROW, and it is for this reason that even the Oyo State Government had to request for approval to reconstruct Ojoo Interchange – Moniya - Akinyele Interchange from the Federal Government and the approval was given by His Excellency, the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Flowing from above, it is not expected that any structure will develop within the Federal ROW without the approval of the Honourable Minister of Works, who is vested with the powers for the management, direction and control of Federal highways throughout Nigeria.

Right of appeal

Prof Sangodoyin called on the concerned members of the public to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works through the Federal Controller of Works, Ibadan.

The statement noted,:

“For further enquiries, any concerned member of the general public is advised to liaise with the Federal Ministry of Works through the Federal Controller of Works, Oyo State Field Headquarters”, the statement read.

Oyo Govt issues 7-day vacate notice to IITA, FRCN, others

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oyo State Government, through its Ministry of Works and Transport, had given the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Amuludun FM, Moniya, petrol stations, residential buildings and other business entities on Ojoo-Akinyele seven days to vacate.

These properties have been declared illegal by the State Government, according to the letter by the Ministry of Works and Transport signed by Eng O. F Fadare.

