In a remarkable display of professionalism, police officers in Kebbi State have rejected a bribe of ₦1 million offered by suspects linked to the notorious Lakurawa bandits.

The incident occurred at the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Gwadangaji, Birnin Kebbi, as part of an ongoing investigation into banditry activities in northern Kebbi.

Kebbi police take action as suspected member so fLukarawa issues N1 million bribe

Source: Facebook

Details of the attempted bribe

The suspects, identified as Umaru Garba (53) of Dangandu village, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji Mamman (51) of Maimaichi village, and Usman Muhammadu (50) of Bakaramba village, all hailing from Arewa and Argungu Local Government Areas, allegedly conspired to offer ₦1,060,000 to the lead investigator.

The bribe was intended to compromise the investigation and prosecution of a case involving Lakurawa bandits operating in the region.

Prompt arrest and Ongoing Investigation

The Police Public Relations Officer for Kebbi State, Chief Superintendent Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed that the suspects were arrested on the spot.

He assured the public that thorough investigations are underway, and the suspects will be charged in court once the investigation is concluded.

Abubakar emphasized the seriousness of the crime, stating:

"The suspects attempted to influence the course of justice with a significant bribe, but their plan was foiled by the vigilance and integrity of our officers. They will face the full force of the law."

Kebbi State’s Commissioner of Police, Bello Sani, commended the detectives for their dedication to upholding justice.

He said:

"The rejection of the bribe demonstrates the commitment of our officers to their duties. This act of professionalism should serve as an example to others in the force. We remain resolute in our efforts to combat banditry and uphold law and order."

Sani reiterated the police command's commitment to intensifying efforts in tackling banditry and other crimes to ensure the safety and socio-economic development of Kebbi State.

He urged the public to support the police in their fight against criminal elements, as the security forces continue to safeguard communities across the state.

Arewa says Lukarawa are on the run

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has provided an exclusive update on the ongoing fight against the Lukarawa terror group.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, December 14, the Forum expressed cautious optimism, noting that the group appears to be on the run.

