A coalition of 100 civil society organizations across Africa commended Professor Joseph Utsev, Nigeria's Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for transformative initiatives

The groups praised Utsev's leadership in improving water security, agricultural productivity, and food security

Civil society leaders acknowledged Utsev's proactive stance on water quality analysis and urged him to continue his innovative approaches

FCT, Abuja - A coalition of 100 civil society organizations across Africa has commended Professor Joseph Utsev, Nigeria's Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, for his transformative initiatives in revitalizing the country’s river basins.

In a joint statement, Dr. Kolawole Alabi, Executive Director of Transparency Watch Initiative (TWI), and Comrade Dangana Davies, President of Good Governance Advocates in Africa (GGAA), lauded the Minister's innovative strategies in sustainable water management, rehabilitation of irrigation systems, and promotion of integrated water resources management.

CSOs hail Water minister over developmental project Photo credit: Joseph Utsev

Source: Facebook

The groups highlighted the significant impact of these efforts, noting improvements in water security, agricultural productivity, and food security for millions of Nigerians.

Ustev lauded over construction water schemes, others

They also praised the construction of thousands of water schemes and sanitation facilities under Utsev's leadership, which now serve over 32 million people.

Among other things, the civil society leaders further commended Professor Utsev for his proactive stance on water quality analysis and his dedication to repositioning the Ministry and its agencies for increased efficiency and effectiveness.

The group said:

"Professor Utsev has introduced groundbreaking initiatives in the 12 Lower Benue River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs), prioritizing sustainable management and development of river basins.

"He has revitalized ailing irrigation schemes through creative solutions, enhancing agricultural productivity and food security."

Utsev charged for more developmental projects

The groups, however, urged the Minister to continue his outstanding work and encouraged other stakeholders to support his initiatives.

The statement added:

"We recognize Professor Utsev's exceptional leadership and innovative approaches, which have repositioned the Ministry and its agencies for productivity."

Keyamo commended over improved standards at Airports

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the Agenda for Good Governance in Nigeria (AGGN) has praised Aviation and Aerospace Minister Festus Keyamo for the notable upgrades at the nation’s airports.

Following an independent assessment, the group observed substantial improvements in airport infrastructure.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng