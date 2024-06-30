The Concerned Kogi Citizens' Forum, led by Isaiah Davies Ijele, protested at INEC headquarters, demanding transparency in the use of BVAS for the Kogi State

The protest followed the dismissal of a petition by the SDP candidate, Muritala Ajaka, by the Kogi State election tribunal

The Election Transparency Advocacy Coalition (ETAC), led by Barrister Peter Ugwuoke, held a counter-protest supporting INEC and the APC

FCT, Abuja-A gathering of Nigerians, organized as the Concerned Kogi Citizens' Forum, assembled at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) headquarters on Thursday, June 27.

Their aim was to advocate for transparency in the implementation of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the upcoming Kogi State governorship election.

The protesters, led by Isaiah Davies Ijele, bore placards with inscriptions such as "Judges, BVAS matters" and "INEC, stop the BVAS fraud NOW."

They claimed there was fraud and accused INEC of manipulating the election results.

The protest follows the Kogi State election tribunal's dismissal of a petition by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) challenging the results due to insufficient evidence.

The SDP candidate, Muritala Ajaka, has appealed the decision, continuing to allege fraud

Supreme court ruling

The Supreme Court had previously granted Ajaka's request to review the BVAS materials used in the election, directing INEC to submit the BVAS devices and documents detailing their identification users and a summary of the devices, according to Vanguard.

Speaking at the protest, Davies stated:

"We want INEC to release the BVAS report to prove the election was free and fair.

"In Kogi State, for instance, the accreditation process would involve 100 voters.

"However, some university professors hired by INEC as returning officers have been observed announcing election result figures that exceed the number of voters accredited. This constitutes electoral fraud."

Counter-protest by ETAC

The Election Transparency Advocacy Coalition (ETAC), under the leadership of Barrister Peter Ugwuoke, organized a protest supporting INEC and the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to The Guardian.

Ugwuoke said:

"The election in Kogi State was conducted fairly, transparently, and credibly.

"We encourage the defeated candidates to accept the election results and congratulate the winner, rather than undermining the election process and causing unrest in the state."

