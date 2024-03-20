The Senator Godswill Akpabio-led Nigerian Senate has given the Student Loan Bill accelerated hearing by suspending relevant sections of its standing rules

Members of the Red Chamber passed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024 on Wednesday, March 20

The Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND were asked to do further legislative work and to report back in one week

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has passed the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024.

The federal lawmaker passed the bill on Wednesday, March 20.

President Tinubu transmitted the Bill to the National Assembly for its passage Photo credit: Nigerian Senate

This is coming following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND.

As reported by The Nation, the chairman of the committee, Senator Muntari Dandutse (APC – Katsina South) presented the report during plenary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio referred the Bill to the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND for further legislative work and to report back in one week.

According to Vanguard, the Senate gave the Bill an accelerated hearing by suspending relevant sections of its standing rules and referred the Bill to the Committee of the Whole for consideration.

President Bola Tinubu had transmitted the Bill to the National Assembly for its consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to provide easy access to higher education for indigent Nigerians through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund

Tinubu takes fresh action on student loan

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Tinubu forwarded a new student loan bill to the House of Representatives for new consideration.

The president's move was disclosed in a letter addressed to Tajudeen Abbas, the speaker of the House of Representatives, on Thursday, March 14. During the plenary on Thursday, the speaker read the letter to the lawmakers in the House.

“Pursuant to Section 58(2) of the Constitution of The Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). I forward, herewith, The Student Loan (Access to Higher Education) (Repeal and Re-Enactment) Bill, 2024, for the kind consideration of the House of Representatives."

Source: Legit.ng