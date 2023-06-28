Security measures have been taken by the police and military to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

Police and military personnel have been deployed to various Eid prayer grounds across the country

The deployment became necessary following the alert of planned terrorist attacks on worship and recreation centres by the DSS

Security operatives have been deployed to the Eid prayer grounds and other places following the alarm raised by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged plot by suspected terrorists to attack worship and religious centres during the Sallah celebration.

As reported by The Punch, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has dispatched thousands of police personnel at strategic points and the military has placed troops at operation theatres on red alert to ensure hitch-free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

Military and police personnel deploy to ‘Eid prayer grounds, recreation centres and other places. Photo Credit: DSS Official

Source: Facebook

During an interview with The Punch, on Tuesday, June 27, the Director of the Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, assured that measures are been put in place to curtail the reported terrorist attack.

Nwachukwu disclosed that troops were ever ready to contain any menace to national security.

He said:

“Our troops at various theatres of operations are on the alert to curb any security threat.’’

Similarly, the IGP has ordered the deployment of personnel, equipment and patrols on major highways, flash points, worship, and relaxation centres, among others.

Egbetokun, however, warned the personnel to be disciplined, and professional and respect the fundamental rights of the citizens during the Sallah celebration

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 27, by the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi.

The statement read:

“The IGP particularly directed the Zonal AIGs and state command CPs to deploy human and other operational assets to carry out confidence building and crime prevention patrols on major highways, residential and industrial areas, vulnerable points, places of worship, other places of public resort and around all critical national infrastructure devoid of harassment and extortion.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while congratulating the Muslim faithful in the country on the occasion of the year 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebration, restated that the force would harness all available assets including relevant groups, associations, sectors, and synergise with other security agencies to boost its service delivery and stabilise general security within the nation.”

