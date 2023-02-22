Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, on Friday, arrived in his hometown, Ikenne in Ogun state, ahead of the general election.

The national assembly and presidential elections are billed to hold on Saturday.

In a tweet on Friday, Laolu Akande, spokesperson to Osinbajo, said Osinbajo arrived his hometown on Friday afternoon and held a series of meetings with APC and community leaders at his residence.

Osinbajo arrives home to vote. Photo credit: Laolu Akande

“Ahead of tomorrow’s national elections, VP Osinbajo arrives Ikenne this afternoon, holding series of meetings with APC and community leaders at his residence. He will be voting tomorrow at Polling Unit 14, Egunrege in Ikenne LGA,” Laolu tweeted.

The development comes amid Osinbajo’s absence at campaign activities for his party since he lost the presidential ticket to Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state.

