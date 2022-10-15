Sanusi Lamido, has asked if Nigerians are drinking petrol makes NNPC Limited says the country consumes 66 million litres per day

The economic expert argued that Nigeria's daily oil consumption could not increase by 50% as the manager of Nigeria's resources has postulated

The former emir of Kano questioned that if the figure is accepted, it means the country consumes more than Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, and Kenya

Kaduna, Kaduna - Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has questioned the volume of Nigeria’s consumption of the premium motor spirit, popularly known as petrol, on daily basis.

The former emir of Kano said the claim by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited that Nigerians used up to 66 million litres of fuel daily is unbelievable, Channels Television reported.

What is Sanusi's position on Nigeria's recent economy?

The grand Khalifah of the Tijaniyyah Movement of Nigeria made the query of the “inflated” figure when he asked, “are we drinking the petrol?”

Sanusi’s query came during his keynote speech at the 7th edition of the KadInvest, an annual economic conference organised by the Kaduna state investment promotion agency.

The economic guru lamented the huge amount of Nigeria’s annual subsidy payment, adding that the NNPP should be unbundled and disbanded.

Is there corruption in NNPC Limited?

He said the liability company should stop being a cash cow for a few Nigerians.

His comment reads in part:

“NNPC tells us officially that we are consuming 66 million litres per day…We are consuming more than Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, more than Kenya.

“In three years, we have increased our petrol consumption by 50%. Please tell me, is it the population? Is it the number of cars? Just ask yourself if it makes sense that in three years you increase your consumption of petrol by 50%,” he said.

