The much-awaited quota allocation of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia will soon be officially announced

Sources reveal that no fewer than 43,000 seats have been reserved for Nigeria pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj

Meanwhile, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) says it will offer full technical support to those having issues with payment

A DailyTrust report has confirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has allotted 43,000 seats to Nigeria for the 2022 Hajj.

According to the newspaper, a source made the disclosure on Wednesday, April 20 stating that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) is working on an official statement.

Legit.ng gathered that the quota for the 2022 pilgrimage is far below the 95,000 allotted to pilgrims in the 2018 and 2019 hajj.

Meanwhile, earlier in the month of March, NAHCON issued a directive to all the states' pilgrim commissions about the payment system.

NAHCON to provide technical support to pilgrims

According to a PremiumTimes report, state pilgrim commissions were instructed to migrate Hajj fare deposits made by intending pilgrims into the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS) platform with Ja’iz bank.

It was gathered that the HSS platform was approved for unified registration, a decision that was informed to ensure seamlessness and transparency.

The commission says this new system will help checkmate and monitor those who had paid earlier so that they will not be unjustly cut out of the equation.

Also, the commission says it will offer support to all the welfare boards having technical issues in the transference of the funds.

COVID-19: Nigerian pilgrims scrabbles for refund

Recall that in 2020, the international Hajj pilgrim was canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was gathered that those who has initially paid for their Hajj fare were thrown into confusion over their money.

The commission however told pilgrims that they had only two options available to them.

The commission said:

“Our message for intending pilgrims is that they have one or two options: they will get their refund or have the option of leaving the money for next year’s hajj,”

Hajj: NAHCON reduces fares, extends registration

Meanwhile in 2019, the commission was benevolent enough to approve the reduction of fares for pilgrims.

The commission however revealed that the fares reduction was possible because of the re-classification of land transportation routes.

The commission also said that the price review led to the reduction of 620 Saudi Riyals ($165) against what was earlier announced for 2019 Hajj by various states, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and armed forces.

Source: Legit.ng