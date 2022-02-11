Online loan companies have continued to use different fraudulent and illegal methods to blackmail and threaten their victims. One of the latest is to send messages to them that their pictures, phone numbers would be published on Nigeria's foremost newspaper, Punch.

In reaction, the newspaper has issued a disclaimer, insisting that Nigerians should disregard such messages because it has no business with the criminal loan apps.

The newspaper wrote:

"This is to notify members of the public that our verified Facebook page is our only official page on Facebook.

"We have NO AFFILIATION or INTEREST in any of the pages impersonating PUNCH Newspapers on this platform. Kindly take note and use Facebook reporting channels to report the pages.

"Also, we have no interest in any micro loan company (aka loan sharks) and have no plans to publish names and images of their victims."

Following Punch Newspaper disclaimer, many Nigerians lauded the news outlet, with some people urging them to take it further by dragging them to court.

Here are reactions from Nigerians.

Sorinola Oluwole

"You have built your high reputation these past years. Do everything humanly possible to ensure that these fraudsters don't malign your hard-earned good image. Please, don't mind to go extra mile."

Emmanuel Obajulaye

"Those fraudsters have been using Punch newspapers name to threaten their customers who default in repayment."

Seun Adepoju Alawode

"Punch, please take them up by taking them to court let them pay they are tarnishing your good name. Please don't take this matter with kids gloves."

Prince Mike

"Investigative journalists should start exposing their physical addresses. Ban online loan sharks in Nigeria."

