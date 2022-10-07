BBNaija Level Up star, Rachel, recently clocked a new age to the joy of her many fans on social media

The season 7 rider was showered with great love and beautiful gifts from some of her fans at her birthday party

Videos of her new iPhone, money cake and more trended online as Nigerians shared their interesting reactions

It appears to be birthday season for BBNaija Level Up stars as one of the riders of the season, Rachel, clocked a new age.

Rachel, who turned a year older on October 6, 2022, was greatly celebrated by her fans as they turned up for her at her party.

The BBNaija rider surprised netizens with the show of love she received from fans seeing as she was not on the show as a real housemate.

BBNaija Level Up star showered with gifts on birthday. Photos: @realitytving

Source: Instagram

A party was organised for Rachel and she was showered with lovely gifts such as a giant money cake, a brand new iPhone, a bouquet of flowers, among other things.

In the video making the rounds, some of her BBNaija Level Up co-stars such as Giddyfia, Bella, Phyna, Bryann and more were also present.

See the video of Rachel with her gifts below:

Nigerians react as fans shower BBNaija’s Rachel with gifts on her birthday

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

dammy__ex:

“From. Joro to joro where are the fans”

girl_like_ola:

“Happy for her, either from fans or friends she's loved❤️”

hyra_stitches:

“Na money cake dey reign this year o how far,fans never buy car for anybody???”

forever_adama_:

“which fans.”

cb_printz:

“Where wonna di see this money bayi..... Omo ”

f_cakes_deco:

“She also get fans”

zinny_iyk:

“iPhone go sell well well this period oo”

mansa_nana1:

“iPhone 14 is just being shared left , right & centre”

yolie_tai:

“I’m not her fan, I’m happy for her”

chigurl234:

“pressssssssure dey press fans neck too.”

everythingbeautiful48:

“Awww thats nice , i felt bad when i didn’t see her get anything.”

Happy birthday to Rachel.

Adekunle gets N4m, drone, Macbook pro, Tesla stocks and more from fans on birthday

BBNaija Level Up star, Adekunle, recently turned 28 and his many fans made sure it was an unforgettable one for him.

On the reality star’s birthday on October 6, 2022, he was bombarded with mouthwatering gifts that left social media users in awe.

In videos making the rounds online, the Level Up star looked emotional as he was presented with expensive and thoughtful gifts from his fans who reportedly did everything in just four days.

In one trending video, a lady who spoke on behalf of his fans presented Adekunle with a N3 million cheque, N1 million in cash, Tesla stocks, one month free therapy sessions in LUTH, a drone, a Macbook pro, an iWatch, an iPhone, a trip to Kenya, hampers, 28 boxes of clothes and shoes, a wardrobe change and more.

Source: Legit.ng