An old documentary-style video of Wizkid hours before a London show, as his mother underwent emergency surgery, has resurfaced online

The footage captured the music star speaking candidly about his mother from inside a moving vehicle, visibly fighting back tears

Fans flooded the comments after the video went viral, with many moved by the emotional weight behind his public smile

A resurfaced video of Afrobeats superstar Wizkid navigating one of the most difficult moments of his life has left fans emotional all over again.

The footage, posted on Instagram on Saturday, 17 October 2026, is a raw, documentary-style clip filmed in London.

Reactions as Wizkid's old video visiting mother before her emergency surgery resurfaces. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

It shows the singer speaking from inside a moving vehicle, with familiar London brick buildings and a double-decker bus visible through the window, intercut with exterior shots of a hospital entrance.

Wizkid opens up about his mother

In the footage, a visibly strained Wizkid spoke quietly and with great difficulty about what was unfolding around him. He described his mother as the cornerstone of their family.

"Music. Yeah, my sister's a girl. She's going into operation now. My mom is the love of my life. She holds everything together in my family. She's the glue to all our lives. The last few days have been..." he said, his voice trailing off before he could finish the sentence.

Fans react to Wizkid's old video visiting mother before her emergency surgery. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Despite the personal crisis unfolding privately, the music star went on to perform his scheduled show that same day, a detail that clearly struck a deep chord with fans who watched the clip.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer speaking about his mother:

Fans react to the resurfaced footage

The video quickly stirred an outpouring of emotion across social media, with many commenters reflecting on the pain hidden behind a performer's public face.

@dejoke____a wrote:

"This video broke my heart, he was obviously struggling with tears"

@ebubenna__kelvin observed:

"Omo that lips chewing is him fighting the tears. God rest her soul, MORAYO."

@ajibola78278 put it simply:

"Pain in mind happiness outside."

@mynameiskme_ commented:

"God bless him for loving his mom, Mummy mi o Mummy mi o, I will love you forever."

@billiqookies wrote:

"Deal with the pain, Don't say nothing"

@iam_silverboy noted:

"That's a professional there"

@iamalabest added:

"Everybody get bitter story behind d smiles"

Here is the Instagram video of the singer speaking about his mother:

Jada P celebrates Wizkid

Legit.ng reported that Wizkid's baby mama marked her birthday and penned a lovely note to celebrate herself, her partner, Wizkid, and motherhood.

In the post, she spoke glowingly about Wizkid and said that he was a loving, supportive, caring, and the best father. She also noted that the singer makes her feel safe, lets her pursue her dreams, and has blessed her with their children.

Source: Legit.ng