Blogger Esabod claimed that Toyin Abraham's husband, actor Kolawole Ajeyemi, had taken another wife

Abraham went on to address the rumour directly in a video that has been widely shared on social media

The actress and her husband's witty response have drawn significant attention from fans online

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has chosen laughter over drama in responding to fresh rumours about her marriage to actor Kolawole Ajeyemi.

A video that began circulating widely on Saturday, October 17, 2026, showed Abraham confronting her husband on camera over claims made by blogger Esabod, also known as Mama Esabod, that he had secretly taken a second wife.

Toyin Abraham met rumours about her marriage with laughter. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Rather than expressing anger or distress, Abraham played it for laughs, asking Ajeyemi to produce the alleged new wife so she could pitch in on brand endorsements.

"Baba Ire, they said you have married another wife. Where is she? She should also come and join us in doing adverts. I can't be doing adverts for nothing oh," Abraham said in the clip.

Abraham and Ajeyemi's marriage in the spotlight

The couple married in 2019 and share a son named Ireoluwa, whose nickname "Ire" forms part of Ajeyemi's affectionate title, "Baba Ire." Their union has attracted periodic bouts of online speculation over the years, each of which Abraham has publicly dismissed. The latest rumour is no different in that regard, though the timing is notable.

The clip emerged during a particularly eventful week for Abraham online, which also saw a leaked audio conversation involving her attract considerable public attention.

As of Saturday morning, neither Abraham nor Ajeyemi had released any formal written statement beyond the video itself. The clip continued to gain momentum across platforms, with many fans praising the actress for her composed and humorous approach to what could have been a far more contentious public moment. No formal denial or press release from either party had been issued at the time the video went viral.

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi faced fresh marriage rumours as their video spread online. Credit: toyinabraham

Source: Instagram

Video of Toyin Abraham questioning her husband about the second-wife claim is below:

Toyin Abraham casts Pete Edochie in new movie

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Toyin Abraham unveiled veteran actor Pete Edochie as the first cast member of her December cinema project, Bestie.

She also shared details about the role Edochie would be playing in the movie. The update left many of her fans and supporters anticipating the release of the movie.

Source: Legit.ng