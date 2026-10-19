Wumi Toriola stirred fresh controversy at her son's birthday party by targeting Desola Afod on the dance floor

Desola had earlier sparked outrage after calling out actors and actresses for disrespecting her, citing her age

Despite Desola's apology to the industry, Toriola's actions at the weekend event suggest the beef is far from over

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola made it clear she is not ready to let things go with Desola Afod, the estranged wife of fellow actor Kunle Afod, taking a fresh swipe at her during her son's seventh birthday celebrations over the weekend.

Footage from the party showed Toriola on the dance floor making pointed references to Desola, reigniting a feud that had seemed to be cooling down after the latter issued a public apology.

Wumi Toriola throws shade at Desola Afod despite her public apology. Credit: wumitoriola/desolaafod.

Source: Instagram

How Wumi Toriola and Desola Afod's drama started

The back-and-forth began when Desola shared a video online in which she called out actors and actresses for what she described as repeated disrespect. She pointed out that she was older than some of them and should not be addressed by her first name alone.

Toriola fired back quickly, describing Desola's broad generalisation as an insult to every professional in the film industry. She argued that if Desola had a grievance with particular individuals, she should name them directly rather than dragging the entire industry into it. Toriola also added that if the "Afod" surname was the source of Desola's troubles, she was free to drop it and revert to her father's name.

Desola eventually offered an apology to movie practitioners, acknowledging that her choice of words was too sweeping and accepting full responsibility for the comment. Yet, Toriola's behaviour at the birthday party suggested that the apology did little to settle the matter on her end.

Reactions trail Wumi Toriola's subtle shade at Desola Afod. Credit: wumitoriola.

Source: Instagram

The video from Wumi Toriola's son's birthday with a subtle shade at Desola Afod is below:

Reactions to Wumi Toriola's conduct

Social media users had divided opinions about the actress's latest move on Twitter.

@CHULLY1010 wrote:

"She too like wahala 😂 last born"

@NwokeMpunity commented:

"Razz through and through. Thought she was just putting up an act alas! That's her default setting."

@Abimbolah14 said:

"She troublesome"

@MUEEZ shared:

"She is a no nonsense person, her kind are very straightforward or is either they rate you or not. Person wey Dey change am for anybody"

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng