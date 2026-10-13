Cardi B was spotted cleaning her parents' home in the Dominican Republic on her 34th birthday

Her father, Papabardi, shared the video on October 12, 2026, showing the rapper hard at work scrubbing floors

Fans flooded the comments praising Cardi B for staying grounded despite her Grammy-winning success

Cardi B marked her 34th birthday not with a lavish party, but with a scrubbing brush in hand, and the internet could not get enough of it.

On October, 12, 2026, Cardi B's father, who goes by papabardi on social media, shared a video of the Grammy-winning rapper helping clean her grandparents' home in the Dominican Republic.

Reactions as Cardi B spends 34th birthday scrubbing floors at grandparents' home in Dominican Republic. Photo credit@iamcardb

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Cardi B is seen bent over, vigorously scrubbing the floor, while her father stands nearby with a garden hose, directing water across the space.

Dining chairs had been lifted onto the table to keep them dry, while other seats were moved aside entirely. Her mother was also present, helping shift furniture away from the water.

A baby girl could be seen playing near the singer's father as the family worked, giving the whole scene a warm, lived-in feeling that was far removed from the rapper's usual red-carpet appearances.

Cardi B spent her 34th birthday at her parents' home. Photo credit@iamcardi

Source: Instagram

Cardi B keeps it real on her birthday

The birthday clean-up by the singer quickly spread across social media, with many fans pointing out that the moment felt completely unscripted.

For someone who has sold millions of records and performed on some of the world's biggest stages, the sight of Cardi B on her hands with a brush struck a chord with people who grew up doing exactly the same thing.

Here is the Instagram video of the singer at her parents' home:

Fans react to Cardi B's birthday video

The comment section filled up fast, with followers from across the Caribbean diaspora recognising the tradition immediately.

@freakymarko wrote:

"Love how Cardi never forgot where she came from"

@javihandsum commented:

"This family tradition and we don't break traditions"

@da_onlynikki_nichole shared:

"I love that she shows people with money that it's ok to be a normal human being. I love love love this."

@rissalove121 said:

"Caribbean grandparents don't care who you are, you're helping clean"

@strickland.isabella noted:

"Remember offset filmed her sweeping up in their house. She keep a clean house."

@harolbaezstudio added:

"This right here is so Dominican. This isn't a stunt, everyone till their dying day will help 'Mapiar el patio con la mangera' at grandmas."

Cardi B shares plan for more kids

Legit.ng reported that Cardi B opened up about her desire to have more children, revealing that she is currently focused on enjoying her prime before expanding her family.

In a YouTube interview posted on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, the rapper described 2026 as a “crazy year” while discussing her plans for the future amid her rumoured romance with Nigerian goalkeeper Maduka Okoye.

Source: Legit.ng