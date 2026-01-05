Actor Yomi Black has reportedly found love again years after his nine-year marriage crashed

The movie star began trending online after fans dug up the history of his new lover and openly shared their thoughts about the relationship

Many appeared stunned by his choice, with some questioning how he fell in love with such a person, while others shared personal experiences

Nollywood actor Yomi Black has reportedly found love again, years after walking away from his first marriage.

A few years ago, the actor’s former wife announced in a viral post that their nine-year marriage had come to an end.

Fans react as Yomi Black flaunts lover, her history trends. Photo credit@yomiblack

Despite the separation, both parties remained on good terms, often celebrating what would have been their anniversary with posts and photos online.

In a new twist, the woman Yomi Black is now engaged to has surfaced online, and their loved-up video quickly began trending.

Curious fans soon dug into the lady’s past, sparking intense conversations across social media.

According to posts making the rounds, the actor’s new lover was allegedly engaged twice within a year, got married in the same year, and divorced within that same period. A post where she openly shared a timeline of her past relationships also resurfaced, drawing even more attention.

Fans react to Yomi Black’s lover’s past

Reactions poured in as fans weighed in on the revelations. Many labelled the lady a “red flag” and questioned Yomi Black’s decision, noting that as someone who had experienced divorce himself, he should be more cautious.

Fans advise Yomi Black over his new relationship. Photo credit@yomiblack

Some went further to predict how the relationship might end, given what they described as her pattern in relationships.

Others shared personal experiences of heartbreak, wondering how the lady was able to move on so quickly from multiple failed relationships within such a short time.

Some questioned whether unresolved trauma was involved, while others made sweeping claims about modern dating, sparking heated debates.

However, not everyone was critical. A number of women expressed admiration for how confidently the lady appeared to move on. They asked her for advice and shared their own struggles, with some admitting they were still healing months or even years after heartbreak.

The relationship has continued to fuel mixed emotions online, with fans divided between concern, curiosity, and admiration.

Here is the Instagram video of Yomi Black and lover below:

How fans reacted to Yomi Black's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans as seen below:

@priscilla_emeldaa reacted:

"Wawuuu, things dey actually occur, this relationship/marriage thing is not for the faint hearted."

@ekeneudemadu commented:

"It's her luck. Some women are single and have never been engaged, yet she is getting all of that alone. Having a taste of egusi, okra, nsala et al."

@thesandypreneur shared:

"Some people no come this life to hear wetin people dey talk."

@queen_flourish___ wrote:

"Did she actually loved them? I take 5 years to recover from 1."

