Wizkid had finally returned to social media, most especially X and his first post on the platform sparked outrage

The singer has not been too active on the networking app for a couple of weeks now and his fans have been willing to hear from him

In his post, he shared a picture of himself and accompanied it with a short message, which many were not happy about

Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, knowns how to get the attention of his fans base on X.

The Grammy Award winner returned to the social networking app after causing chaos on it a few months ago.

Wizkid shares new post on X.

Source: Instagram

In his new post, he shared a lovely headshot of himself with his cigarette in his mouth.

He also had a black cap and dark glass on.

Wizkid curses fans

The picture was accompanied by a short message, which many fans didn't like.

The note was written in pidgin and could mean many things to the readers.

The music star, who was rubbished by Danny Young, wrote “Una Papa”.

In the comment section, a few rejoiced that the Made in Lagos crooner was back to social and told him they were anticipating his new music. However, many disagreed with his post as they considered it a curse.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's post

Reactions have trailed Wizkid's X post. Here are some of the comments below:

@realtimmywrld:

"You are very rude.. you need to learn how to talk to your fans."

@Oghenerie_jnr:

"But come Wizkid, why you dae always insult our Papa?"

@HarunaNuhu:

"Wetin dey worry you sef? You no post better thing?Always insults, fights and looking down on people?Abeggi."

@De_yemopraiz06:

"Now that you’re active, Tell us something new."

@beri_grizou:

"You be bąstaæd you go just wake dey insult people papa??"

@ourceleb1:

"Na Twitter saving your career now."

@Ojodale46:

"Your papa too ashiere."

@justtemiagain__:

"Wetin dey really worry this small boy?"

@TheMahleek:

"Farouk see wetin you dey roll for Wizzy at 3am."

Wizkid teases fans with video

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer spurred suspense and excitement online with the latest video post he shared.

The Made in Lagos hitmaker was seen standing on a lonely dark road abroad as he puffed his lit cigarette.

The aura of his footage gave off a dramatic thrill that left many talking about his highly anticipated studio album, Morayo.

