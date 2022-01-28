Popular Nigerian rapper, Emeka Akumefule, better known as Blaqbonez is thanking God for the growth he has garnered in one year

The rapper is counting down to his birthday on January 29 and recalled how he crowdfunded to buy Benz just last year

Blaqbonez boasted that he has bought two Benz rides for himself since that period and his fans have reacted massively to the post

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, is living the life he so desires and he is updating his fans on social media.

Blaqbonez shared photos of his Benz automobile collections on Instagram and took his followers through how he begged his fans to get the car for him just last year.

Blaqbonez is thankful after buying 2 Benz in one year. Credit: @blaqbonez

He shared the photos alongside a video of himself analysing how fans of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) stars have showered them with expensive gifts and living the celebrity lifestyle.

The rapper concluded the video by calling on his own fans to come through and get him a Benz.

Blaqbonez boasted that he now has two Benz rides he bought himself:

"It's 2 days to my birthday, and this time last year I was crowd funding for a Benz. I’ve bought 2 since then."

A number of Blaqbonez fans and celebrity colleagues have reacted to his post and commended him for his growth.

Veeiye:

"Flex on em."

Sheyebanks:

"I hear say na duplex dem dey give BBNaija celebs now."

Xbusta:

"You Dey drip I swear."

Djspicey:

"That means you're 2 blessed."

Enioluwaofficial:

"Teach us the way, sir!."

Iam_lilbqddy:

"Blessings upon blessings."

A.d.unnie:

"The video feels like yesterday, proud of you."

Zuggyempire:

"Big body benz remember I used to be dusty."

Blaqbonez shares 2021 blessings

Legit.ng previously reported that Blaqbonez expressed his gratitude for one of his major achievements.

The rapper recounted how he was a mere nuisance on Twitter but rose to become the opening act during Wizkid's show at the London O2 Arena.

The video of his performance at the show stirred massive reactions online.

