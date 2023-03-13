Four years after she became the first black person to win costume design for Black Panther, Ruth E. Carter made another history in the movie’s sequel

At this year’s Oscar ceremony, Carter was recognised again for her achievement on the superhero Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Carter’s speech after her win gave the audience a lot of chills as she beckoned on the late movie star Chadwick Boseman to look after her mother, who died recently

Ruth E. Carter, the costume designer best known for her work on the Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, has made history as the first black woman to win two Oscars.

Carter won her first Oscar in 2019 for Black Panther, and then became the first black person to win the costume design category.

Ruth E. Carter bags two Oscar Awards for costume design on Wakanda movie Credit: @therealruthecarter

Source: Instagram

At this year’s ceremony, she was recognised for her achievement on the superhero film’s sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in a competitive field that included Catherine Martin for Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis and Shirley Kurata’s costumes for the multiverse epic Everything, Everything, All At Once.

In her speech, she thanked director Ryan Coogler and asked late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman to look after her mother, who recently died.

"Thank you to the Academy for recognizing the superhero that is a black woman," Carter began after her win on Saturday night.

"She endures, she loves, she overcomes; she is every woman in this film. She is my mother. This past week, Mable Carter became an ancestor. This film prepared me for this moment. Chadwick, please take care of Mom."

The history-maker encouraged other black women and young designers to keep up with their excellent work.

"I feel that this win opens the door for other young costume designers who may not think that this industry is for them. And hopefully, they’ll see me, and they’ll see my story, and they’ll think that they can win an Oscar too."

See post below

Social media users react to Ruth Carter's win

yhudiejames_official:

"She deserves it. Congratulations."

ifyezy:

"She did an amazing job with the costumes in Wakanda."

thenigerianrealtor:

"If knowing your creative skills were a person."

sachashed_:

"Oyinbo brought the oscars to una by including one celebrities at least from prominent African countries. Well, see as una dey happy."

