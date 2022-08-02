A lady went out of her way to make her father’s 60th birthday special and it warmed hearts far and wide

Twitter user @tlami_modise filmed the moment when she surprised her dad in a band and the video has gone viral

Social media peeps love that she did this for her dad and were blown away by his reaction to the surprise

Being a grown child means that you are now able to do things for your parents you only dreamed of when you were a child. One woman wanted to spoil her dad for his 60th birthday and her heart-warming gesture has gone viral.

Twitter user @tlami_modise surprised her father with a band performance for his 60th birthday. Image: Twitter / @tlami_modise

Parents sacrifice a lot to raise their children and make sure that all their needs are taken care of. Making her dad’s birthday one to remember is just one way this proud daughter is repaying her father for what he has done.

Twitter user @tlami_modise let the world know that they did everything they could to make sure daddy had the best day. The clip shows her driving her father to his surprise 60th, where a brass band was waiting to blow him away.

Seeing him unbuckle his seat and leap in excitement is just everything and more. Sis, you did good!

“We really tried our best for papa to have the best 60th birthday.”

Social media users are taken aback by the sweet moment

Seeing the old man jump up in excitement had many with tears of joy filling their eyes. It is moments like these that make life worth living. This man clearly deserved the surprise he got.

Take a look at some of the moving comments:

@MhlengiMdladla said:

“May you be blessed ”

@_NyikoM said:

“Agg well done! What a heartwarming video ❤️”

@samanthamotso said:

“This is everything.”

@RegoTeke said:

