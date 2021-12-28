A 22-second video of a model walking alongside leopards and lions and then feeding a giraffe at a nature reserve in Kenya has gone viral

@Chimzi shared the video clip to his TikTok and users were blown away with some questioning whether the big cats had been given tranquillizers

Other users couldn't get enough of how regal the model who parades in traditional attire looks in the video and they hailed her as a black princess

A TikTok video of a beautiful model walking among a pride of lions has gone viral with peeps finding the clip wildly exciting.

A stunning model has taken a ride in the wild in a new viral video. Images: Chimzi/ TikTok

Source: UGC

@Chimzi shared the video which sees a model dressed in traditional African attire walking lions and leopards and swinging while feeding a giraffe. He captioned it:

"#BlackQueen living life #motherland #ChimziFashion #pride #lion #lionking #lionpride #queen #blacktiktokcommunity #blacktiktok #blacktravel #giraffe #fypage."

TikTok users cannot get enough of the video, and many have complimented the model on her stunning good looks.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@Marcy M commented:

“When Disney said they were giving us a black princess this wat I wanted.”

@aroosa reacted:

“Thanks for blessing us with this.”

@ophelia said:

“I’m more mesmerised by this beautiful woman.”

@Chimzi responded:

“The beautiful model is @TakeMeWithYouVee.”

Mahalllllatchagirl said:

“She is so unbelievably beautiful.”

@Jantik74 said:

“Proud of my beautiful black Queen.”

@SpectacularHairCuts2.1 said:

“This is true African lifestyle. The land of Yahweh's chosen people.”

@teeura enquired about the safety of the animals.

“Dear world, wild animals are just that. We in Africa don't go around walking with them. the ones in this video might be on a tranquiliser.”

@evantiktok said:

“This video is proudly sponsored by nature in Kenya. Take time and visit Kenya.”

@usererror said:

“No one else should ever do this trend. She owns it now!”

@Sonya said:

“Don’t mind me, just taking my lion for a walk.”

@Cartier C said:

“I love you, this is my favourite video in the whole world.”

@Brittany Oehlerking said:

“She’s the REAL queen of the jungle.”

Mercy Johnson shows off their new family pet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that actress Mercy Johnson Okojie shared a video on her Instagram page that got her followers laughing.

The beautiful actress, her children, and her husband were spotted with a man who was carrying a hairy dog.

The film star was heard describing the dog as a wild animal and her husband confirmed that it looked like one.

Source: Legit.ng