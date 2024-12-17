A fashionable woman showed that she has no limitations when she decides to dress up for occasions

In a trending video, she wore a corset dress that restricted her comfort and she struggled to enter her car

She had to call someone to assist her so that she could sit conveniently in her car, and the video caused mixed reactions online

A woman proved the extent she could go to look glamorous as she attended an event. She wore a tight corset dress that prevented her from breathing freely.

As she made an attempt to enter into her car, she could not carry her legs inside and she had to call for support.

Woman struggles to enter her car after wearing a corset dress. Image credit: @princesshairs

Source: TikTok

In the video shared by @pricesslesshairs on TikTok, a man helped the woman to adjust her legs and shoes inside the car. She was able to sit after several adjustments.

Many netizens have shared their takes on corset dresses and some people said that they cannot be caught wearing an outfit that would cause them great discomfort.

Watch the woman's video below:

Reactions as woman struggles in corset dress

Check out some of the reactions as a woman struggles to enter her car with her tight corset dress below:

@divinemercy7413:

"Nothing wey person no go see for corset."

@Faithykingsbaby:

"Thank God for the person that invented Bubu gown o."

@Qyntlynkxz:

"If car come catch fire for highway, how she go do?"

@chizik4567:

"See me suffocating on her behalf."

@Anna:

"Women and suffering Na 5&6."

@Lioness 333:

"Una say wahala be like wetin again?"

@rosemary 025:

"If corset is only cloth in the world? Let me be eve forever."

@Angel:

"Wetin do wheelbarrows."

@Bay:

"Me, use my money to stress myself? for what na? Una dey try oh."

@Nj Lucy:

"Women get wahala."

@ify blancas lifestyle:

"What if there is problem on the road and everyone needs to run for their lives?"

Woman struggles in wedding dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a newly-wedded bride decided she did not mind going through discomfort for the sake of fashion as she wore a tight wedding attire.

She looked uncomfortable as she struggled to breathe in her outfit, and she tried to adjust for a while before she stood up.

Netizens expressed worry over how she looked and her bulging stomach that she could not hide despite her desire to be snatched.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng