The Taliban administration in Afghanistan has ordered beauty salons to close down, in its latest shrinking of access to public places for Afghan women.

Mohammad Sadiq Akif, a spokesperson for the Ministry for the Prevention of Vice and Propagation of Virtue, confirmed the order, according to The Guardian.

"The deadline for the closing of beauty parlours for women is one month,” Akif said.

In 2022, a series of measures were implemented by the Taliban, resulting in the closure of a significant number of girls' secondary schools, the prohibition of women from attending universities, and the prevention of numerous female Afghan aid staff from engaging in their work.

Furthermore, various public establishments such as bathhouses, gyms, and parks were also inaccessible to women, further limiting their access to these spaces.

Beauty Salons in Afghanistan sprung up in 2001

Following the ousting of the Taliban from power in late 2001, in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks on the US, a surge of beauty salons emerged in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan.

Despite the Taliban's return to power two years ago, a considerable number of these salons managed to remain operational, offering employment opportunities to women and providing their clientele with various services.

Typically catering exclusively to female customers, these salons maintain their privacy by keeping their windows concealed, ensuring that customers cannot be observed from outside.

Netizens react as Taliban shuts down beauty parlours in Afghanistan

Several internet users have condemned the Taliban's latest laws targeted at women.

Check out some comments below:

Western governments and international organisations have condemned the restrictions placed on Afghan women,.

However, the administration says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and Afghan customs.

