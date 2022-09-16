A young lady got social media buzzing when she shared a video of what her friend gave her as a souvenir ahead of her party

The lady claimed she bought an asoebi worth N6,000 only to get a mosquito coil as she unwrapped the package delivered to her

Nigerians have shared hilarious reactions over the video; some of them feel she actually deserved to be given the gift

What is the weirdest gift you have gotten for buying an asoebi? Well, a young lady has something interesting to share with people.

The lady shared a short video to call out her friend, who included a mosquito coil in the package she sent to her as she purchased an Ankara asoebi material from her.

As she unwrapped the package, she found the gift and wondered why she would spend a whole N6,000 only to get a mosquito coil as a souvenir.

She lampooned her friend who is about to get married and called her unprintable names.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the lady's rant video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the lady's rant calling out her friend over the mosquito coil gift.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Deagram:

"Your friend can’t buy you something you don’t need. She knows you very well."

Officiial_mrsix:

"Your room sef be like where mosquitoes go dey na why."

Sweetest_mory:

"She no want make mosquito bite you before the party ni."

Glassesbyoma:

"6k and she still added mosquito coil!!, my dear, she’s nice. You better bring it while coming, e get why."

Only1_ednariches:

"Even to buy dat mosquito coil no easy oh, she try bcos if u sick malaria now u go spend pass 6k."

__Real_bbg:

"If you don’t need it, she won’t add it, see knows you need it and it is obvious."

Lagos party guests receive plantain as souvenirs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Lagos party guests were given plantains as souvenirs.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @ijeomadaisy, a woman could be seen sharing the souvenir to the guests who expressed surprise over the choice of item.

Sharing the video, @ijeomadaisy wrote:

"Plantains as souvenir? My Lagos people why naaau? Nah Souvenirs wey una no fit think of dem dey share 4 Lagos parties now!!!!..Plantain 4 Souvenirs......Lagos party people, really , as in really."

