Nana Kwame Cheddar's son, Goddy, stole the show at the 2022 prom of Ghana International School (GIS)

The businessman's son stormed the prom in a dapper look and wore a Richard Mille watch said to be worth over N156 million ($377,000)

The watch of Cheddar's son has been called fake by a Twitter user who shared a photo to support his claim

A Twitter user by the name Oseikrom Reinhard @reinhardfox3 has claimed that businessman Nana Kwame Cheddar's first son wore a Richard Mille watch to the 2022 prom of GIS.

Cheddar son, known as Goddy, became a topic on social media on Wednesday, June 22, as a video and photos of him attending the prom popped up.

As previously reported by Yen, the junior Cheddar arrived at the venue in a grand style, riding in his father's Rolls Royce Cullinan.

He came dressed in a fine black tuxedo with a pretty young lady who seemed to be his date for the night.

Apart from his fine suit, one other thing that stood out about Cheddar's son was his watch. He wore what looked like a Richard Mille timepiece which is known to be one of the most expensive watches in the world.

A careful look at Cheddar Junior's watch showed it was like the Richard Mille RM11 type which is estimated to cost over N156 million.

With such a hefty price tag, the watch of Cheddar's son got many people doubting its authenticity.

One of the doubters happened to be Oseikrom Reinhard who went to the extent of claiming that it was a fake Richard Mille.

He shared a photo of the watch on the hand of Cheddar's son and a similar-looking Richard Mille. According to him, Cheddar's son's watch was an imitation of the Richard Mille RM21-01 Tourbillion Aerodyne.

Tweeps react

Oseikrom Reinhard's claims about Cheddar's son have stirred reactions on Twitter. Some people felt it was unnecessary criticism of the young man's fashion. Below are some reactions:

