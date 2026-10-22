Nigerian singer Davido has shown off bundles of dollar bills ahead of rapper Zlatan Ibile’s wedding to his longtime partner, Davita Lamai

The singer shared a photo of the cash on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 21, alongside a message calling Zlatan his bestie

Zlatan and Davita, who have two sons together, are expected to celebrate their grand wedding on October 24, 2026

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has given fans a glimpse of how he plans to celebrate his colleague and close friend, Zlatan Ibile, as the rapper prepares for his wedding.

With the big day just around the corner, Davido showed off bundles of dollar bills he plans to spray at the forthcoming celebration.

Davido shows he is ready for Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Photos: @zlatanibile/@davido/IG.

Source: Instagram

The singer shared the image on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 21, hinting at what promises to be a special weekend for the couple.

Sharing the photo of the cash, Davido wrote:

“Heavy weekend for my bestie @zlatanibile/IG”.

The message suggested that the singer was looking forward to celebrating Zlatan, who is set to marry his longtime partner, Davita Lamai, on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

Zlatan and Davita prepare for their big day

Zlatan and Davita have built a family together and share two sons, Toluwalase and Benaiah.

The couple previously held a private civil wedding ceremony before announcing plans for their upcoming grand celebration.

See the Instagram image of wads of Dollars here:

Reactions trail Davido's wads of cash

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@barbiestitche stated:

"Make una check on that boy. My favourite fun won ni pressure"

@tiffany.favour wrote:

"Person say na cuz of money dey make alot people dey worship David. I just notice am nah. Indeed it will take forever for Nigeria to be a better country."

@shaq_lawrence noted:

"Money dey move Nigerians well well that’s why this country can never get better…..just only picture of dollar Y’all already fricking …..poverty Dey Nigeria well well and it’s very sad"

Zlatan is set to marry his long-term girlfriend, Davita on Saturday, October 24. Photos; @zlatanibile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng