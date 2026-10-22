Ghanaian actor Seth Kwame Dzokoto collapsed while appearing as a panellist on Owass FM's morning show in Tarkwa

The livestream of the programme reportedly captured his final moments before the broadcast abruptly cut off

Dzokoto, best known for his role as Judge Koboo in the TV series Efiewura, was pronounced dead at hospital

Ghana's entertainment industry was hit with grief on Thursday, 22 October, after beloved actor, comedian and broadcaster Seth Kwame Dzokoto died following a sudden collapse during a live radio programme.

Dzokoto had joined a political panel discussion on Owass FM's morning show in Tarkwa, in the country's Western Region, when he fell ill on air.

Ghanaian actor Seth Kwame Dzokoto dies during radio programme, leaving fans in shock. Credit: Seth Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

He was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Reports indicate he had been managing a kidney-related illness prior to his death.

The moment was made more haunting by the fact that the show's livestream was running at the time.

Viewers watching online reportedly noticed the actor appeared to be struggling to breathe as he spoke. Shortly after, the camera became unstable, and the broadcast cut off abruptly.

Who was Seth Kwame Dzokoto?

Beyond radio, Dzokoto was a well-known figure in Ghanaian television. He earned widespread recognition for his portrayal of Judge Koboo in the long-running series Efiewura, a role that made him a household name across the country.

He was also involved in politics, having served in various public capacities.

Watch the heartbreaking video below:

Netizens react to Seth Kwame Dzokoto's death

News of Dzokoto's passing spread rapidly on social media, drawing an outpouring of condolences and tributes from fans who remembered his work fondly.

@live_events_with_paakojo1 wrote:

"The Presenter has shown the highest level of professionalism 👏👏"

@joanajohnson353 said:

"He was struggling to breathe if you noticed when he was talking oh😢"

@_bonegh commented:

"Big respect to the radio station and the crew for their professionalism 🫡, condolences 💐 to the family"

@masterderrickqweccy_ shared:

"He shouldn't have been on Air, talking about debatable political issues with his health condition, a condition medically I'm sure he was supposed to manage, Clearly he stressed himself, he probably suffered a heart failure or BP related issues, May his soul rest in peace."

@veedyt wrote:

"😢 oh hmm The presenter saw it coming and he had to cut the Questioning"

@itz_jmk reacted:

"Oh , first aid oi, CPR saves lives hmm"

@ehyeh_1 noted:

"His Blood Pressure rose because his health has already declined. Take your health seriously"

@harris_disney said:

"Oh so sad, I just watch his movie yesterday night oo WAZINGA ooo hmmm. RIP 🙏"

@freda_afram wrote:

"Oooohhh this is soooo heartbreaking 💔💔💔💔 we've lost a legend"

@its.bennyson_ added:

"People are fighting silent battles. RIP 🙏🏾"

Ghanaian actor Seth Kwame Dzokoto reportedly dies on air as tense video emerges. Credit: Seth Kwame Dzokoto

Source: Facebook

Hollywood icon James Handy dies at 81

Legit.ng earlier reported that renowned actor James Handy was announced dead after a frightening incident in his home.

Handy was known for his iconic appearances on Top Gun: Maverick, Logan, Jumanji, The Rocketeer, and Arachnophobia.

Details surrounding the death of the veteran star left both fans and celebrities in shock as they mourned him.

Source: Legit.ng