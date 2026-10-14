VDM has faced criticism after images of a school project funded by Afrobeats star Burna Boy in Rivers State surfaced online

The project, funded with ₦250 million, has been questioned by critics who say the structure's finish does not reflect the stated investment

Some online commentators have compared the facility with schools built by local politicians, while the criticism has raised questions about the project’s cost

Social media activist VeryDarkMan, popularly known as VDM, has come under fire following the emergence of images showing a school project funded by Afrobeats star Burna Boy in Rivers State.

The facility, located in Odiokwu, Ahoada West Local Government Area, has attracted criticism from Nigerians who have questioned whether its appearance matches the reported ₦250 million investment.

The project was reportedly funded by Burna Boy, with the critic involved in its delivery.

However, images of the completed structure have prompted reactions from Nigerians.

VDM faces criticism after images of a school project funded by Afrobeats star Burna Boy in Rivers State surfaced online. Photos: @burnaboygram/@theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

Nigerians question VDM's school project’s appearance

Several online commentators and human rights activists have described the structure as substandard, pointing to the physical blocks, roofing changes, and planter finishes.

Some critics have argued that the building looks more like a basic renovation of an existing facility than a completely new school constructed from scratch.

Others have compared it with school projects delivered by local politicians, questioning why a project associated with such a substantial reported sum appears modest.

See the pictures of the school as supervised by VDM

Reactions trail VDM's post

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@SaintPatrick007 stated:

"If the land was not included in the budget, sorry but this is poor.. Burna Boy got ripped off, dude then overcompensated by putting his pictures everywhere."

@Just_Toboy wrote:

"The building plus the TUNDRA and you said it's not worth 250m nahhh you guys are joking please leave my Ratel presido alone abeg"

@ObaAdedamola52 wrote:

"After you collect 250m from person build this poultry, you no even fit draw him real face for the wall. Who be that Emmanuel Adebayor wey you paint for wall abeg ? VDM, you’re a very wicked man."

Nigerians accuse Burna Boy of building a substandard project. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

Source: Instagram

VDM unveils ₦50m Burna Boy artwork

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that social media critic VDM sparked reactions after sharing that ₦50 million was spent on a mural and graffiti for Burna Boy’s school and clinic project in Odiokwu community, Ahoada West Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The activist shared his excitement about the artwork on Instagram, praising the artists for featuring the singer, children, and members of the project team, while describing the money spent as worthwhile.

Source: Legit.ng