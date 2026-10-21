BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang revealed that Davido promoted her banana bread business on his Instagram story on Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Queen said her hands were shaking after Davido and wife Chioma showed love and support for her brand

The post sparked an outpouring of congratulations from fans as well as celebrities

BBNaija star Queen Mercy Atang was left overwhelmed with excitement on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, after Afrobeats superstar Davido and his wife Chioma gave her banana bread business a major public boost.

Queen, who has been building her food brand, shared the news on her Instagram page, expressing shock and gratitude after Davido posted about her business on his Instagram story.

Queen Mercy Atang was overwhelmed after Davido and Chioma promoted her banana bread business. Credit: faji/queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

In her overlay text, she wrote that

"Family 001 just posted my business on his story" and that both Davido and Chioma "want to choke me with love and support." She added, "Fanmily my hands are shaking. Teamchivido, 30BG, how do you want me to shout. Somebody should hold me."

In the post caption, she addressed the couple directly:

"001 & 002, @davido @thechefchi, I love you both so much." She also noted, with clear delight, that orders had begun flooding in — "Orders go too choke ooh."

Chioma's banana bread connection

The shoutout carries extra meaning given Chioma's well-known identity as a chef. Queen had previously been linked to Chioma's famous banana bread recipe, making Davido and Chioma's combined support of her business a particularly significant moment for the reality TV star.

The post was liked by over 16,400 people, including Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham, signalling just how far the support extended beyond the celebrity couple.

BBNaija Queen Mercy expresses gratitude to Davido and Chioma for their support. Credit: queenmercyatang

Source: Instagram

BBNaija Queen Mercy's celebration post is below:

Fans react to Queen Atang's big moment

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans on Instagram below:

@ijeomaiduh wrote:

"Dats @davido for you. You deserve it Queen👏👏👏saw it on his story too😍😍😍"

@barbaraozioma commented:

"I love how he loves his wife 👏congratulations to you"

@preciousubani_ said:

"Tasted and trusted!!! Best I've had"

@elegantfurnitures_decors shared:

"You are a very intelligent and beautiful Lady, congratulations!🎉 I love how you push your brand, I'm rooting for you."

@beachwear.ng wrote:

"God has really be showing up and showing out for you this year❤️❤️"

Davido gushes over his wife, Chioma

Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats star Davido recently gave fans another glimpse into his relationship with his wife, Chioma Adeleke, after sharing a video of her on his Instagram story on Sunday, September 20, 2026.

In the clip, Chioma showed off her bone-straight hairstyle while admiring herself, prompting a sweet reaction from her husband. Davido gushed over Chioma as he shared the moment with his followers.

Source: Legit.ng