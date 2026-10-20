Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe marked her triplets' six-month milestone with a heartfelt video online

The actress, who waited five years for the blessing of motherhood, reflected on her emotional journey to becoming a mother

Mo Bimpe reached out to women trying to conceive, offering a touching prayer for their own miracles

Mo Bimpe is in a celebratory mood as her triplets, AbdulRahman, AbdulRaheem, and AbdulRakeeb, clock six months old, and she is making sure the world knows just how grateful she is.

The actress on Tuesday, October 20, shared a beautiful video of her little ones to mark the milestone, expressing that the sight of them still leaves her in disbelief. She wrote that she cannot get used to these blessings, admitting she often looks at them and wonders how she became so fortunate.

Nollywood actress Mo Bimpe marks her triplets’ six-month milestone. Credit: IG/mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Mo Bimpe's five-year wait

What makes the celebration even more moving is the journey that led to it. Mo Bimpe had waited five years before welcoming her triplets, a period during which she prayed and longed for the blessing of motherhood.

She shared that she spent years imagining what it would feel like to finally hold a child of her own, only for God to give her not one, but three at once.

Mo Bimpe's heartfelt prayer for TTC mothers

Perhaps the most touching part of Mo Bimpe's post was a message she directed at women who are currently trying to conceive.

Drawing from her own experience of waiting and hoping, she chose to use her story as encouragement for others still on the journey.

"Dear TTC mums, I pray for you. May the God who remembered me remember you too. I use myself as a point of contact today, that by God's grace, before this time next year, many of you will have beautiful testimonies to share. May God strengthen you in your waiting, wipe away your tears and answer the deepest prayers of your hearts. Your miracle will be worth the wait by God's grace. Amen 🙏🏽," she wrote.

Mo Bimpe turned her motherhood journey into a heartfelt prayer for women trying to conceive. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Her words struck a deeply personal chord, particularly for women who understand the emotional weight of fertility struggles. The actress's openness about her own years of waiting added sincerity to a message that many found both comforting and uplifting.

A video Mo Bimpe shared to celebrate her triplets is below:

Mo Bimpe speaks about wearing corset

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mo Bimpe shared her experience wearing a corset to a public event, revealing the discomfort she endured while trying to look her best.

In a video shared online, the mother of three explained that the outfit made it difficult for her to sit properly in a car and even affected her breathing. She also recounted the additional struggle she faced when she needed to use the toilet, highlighting the challenges that came with wearing the tight-fitting outfit.

Mo Bimpe blamed body-shaming fans for contributing to the pressure celebrities face to maintain certain appearances, noting that criticism of their bodies can push them to wear uncomfortable outfits.

Source: Legit.ng