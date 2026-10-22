Arise News TV host Rufai Oseni has taken a swipe at Manchester United and their supporters following the club’s reported 4-1 defeat to Como

Oseni referenced Pastor Jerry Eze’s recent revival service at Old Trafford, questioning whether the religious gathering would change the club’s fortunes

Oseni used the pastor’s popular phrase, “What God cannot do does not exist,” to deliver a humorous jab at the English football club

Arise News TV host Rufai Oseni has taken a swipe at Manchester United and their fans following the club’s reported 4-1 defeat to Como in the UEFA Champions League.

In a video shared on Thursday, October 22, the broadcaster brought up Pastor Jerry Eze’s recent revival service at the club’s Old Trafford stadium, joking that the spiritual gathering would not automatically improve the team’s performance on the pitch.

Rufai Oseni mocks Manchester United and their supporters after their 4-1 defeat to Como. Photos: @rufaioseni/@pastorjerryeze/IG.

Source: Instagram

Oseni’s comments combined football banter with a familiar phrase associated with the pastor, giving Manchester United supporters another reason to defend their club.

Rufai Oseni takes a dig at Man United fans

In the viral video, Oseni addressed Manchester United supporters who had celebrated Pastor Jerry Eze’s visit to Old Trafford.

He said:

“All of Manchester United fans, I already told you that because Pastor Jerry Eze came to do revival service in your stadium does not mean mean your fortune will change.”

The journalist continued by recalling how some supporters had expressed optimism after the pastor’s visit.

“You were all shouting that Pastor Jerry has prayed for you,” he said.

Oseni’s comments suggested that a revival service should not be mistaken for an immediate solution to the club’s footballing struggles.

The Arise News host also referred to the pastor’s well-known expression, “What God cannot do does not exist,” before delivering his punchline.

“What God can not do does not exist is not related to United matters,” Oseni stated.

Watch the X video of Rufai Oseni mocking Manchester United here:

Reactions trail Rufai Oseni's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Lightup1x stated:

"Prayer and collective faith have strengthened people and communities for centuries, and mocking fans for hoping a packed Old Trafford gathering might bring encouragement or a turnaround underestimates that. Results in football depend on many things, but belief and support still matter. The season is not over and Manchester United if not workef on it directorate and technical department still have more losing to lose."

@investordany noted:

"Man utd too useless, there was a time in the match when the ref was counting if Man utd players complete as the beating was getting out of hand"

Rufai Oseni says Manchester United's fortunes can not change with prayers. Photo: @rufaioseni/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rufai Oseni clashes with Reuben Abati

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Arise TV hosts Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati engaged in a heated disagreement during The Morning Show on Wednesday, October 7, while discussing the 2027 general elections and INEC’s role in announcing results.

Oseni argued that Nigerians should independently monitor election results as they emerge from polling units, suggesting they establish a separate monitoring channel or situation room, but Abati disagreed, warning that a parallel structure could conflict with the established electoral process.

Source: Legit.ng