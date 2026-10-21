Tems has set a new record as the African act with the longest-charting solo song on the US Billboard Hot 100

Her hit song, What You Need , has spent 30 weeks on the prestigious chart, surpassing Tyla’s Water and CKay’s Love Nwantiti

The song currently sits at number 33 after peaking at number 29 and reaching number one on two Billboard R&B airplay charts

Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi, popularly known as Tems, has achieved another major career milestone, putting her name in the history books of international music.

The Grammy-winning singer has set a new record for the longest-charting solo song by an African act on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, reports Daily Post.

Her hit song, What You Need, has continued its run on the prestigious chart, bringing its total to 30 weeks and surpassing the previous records held by two other African music stars.

Tems' song is the longest-charting solo record on the US Billboard Hot 100. Photos: @temsbaby/IG.

Source: Instagram

Tems surpasses Tyla and CKay

With its latest chart appearance, What You Need has overtaken South African singer Tyla’s Water and Nigerian Afrobeats star CKay’s Love Nwantiti.

Both songs previously held the record after spending 29 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tems’ latest achievement means her song has now spent an additional week on the chart, giving her the edge in a milestone that highlights the growing international reach of African music.

The development also places the singer in a remarkable position as African artistes continue to gain recognition on major global music platforms.

Despite reaching a new milestone, What You Need is still climbing its way through the chart’s competitive landscape.

The song currently sits at number 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, having previously peaked at number 29.

Beyond the main chart, the track has also achieved success on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and Adult R&B Airplay charts, reaching number one on both.

The music star's latest record adds another achievement to her growing international career and underscores the staying power of What You Need.

Tems surpasses Tyla and Ckay to set the record. Photo: @temsbaby/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Adult filmmaker shares fantasy with Tems

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial American adult content creator, King Nasir, opened up about his deep admiration for Tems.

In a recent interview with Nigerian content creator Egungun, Nasir, who is currently in Nigeria, described the artist as his 'female Nigerian crush'.

He added that he wouldn’t hesitate to spend time with the singer if given the chance, remarking, “My female crush is Tems. Film or not filming, whatever she wants to do, I’m down."

Source: Legit.ng