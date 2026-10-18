Singer Opeyemi Olatunji visited Toluwanisings' wife, family, and band members following the gospel singer's death

Olatunji praised the late singer's wife for her strength and described how he and colleagues prayed with the grieving family

The counsellor also addressed pastors who had been using Toluwanisings' image for prayers, calling them out publicly

A singer, counsellor and songwriter, Opeyemi Olatunji, has shared a heartfelt account of his visit to the family of the late gospel singer Toluwanisings, revealing details about how the singer's wife and loved ones are coping in the aftermath of his passing.

Taking to his Facebook page on Saturday, October 17, Olatunji disclosed that he spent time with the singer's wife, their children, his band members, and other family members, describing it as an emotionally significant encounter.

Opeyemi Olatunji shares how Toluwanising's wife and loved ones are coping in the aftermath of his passing. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Opeyemi Olatunji praises Toluwanisings' wife

According to Olatunji, the singer's wife walked him through everything that happened, and he came away deeply impressed by her composure and resilience. He described her as "a helpmate by definition" and credited Toluwanisings for raising her to stand firm both in his presence and in his absence.

"She's a very strong woman, a help mate by definition (When one is not around, the other fills in the gap) and I'm so proud of how well you have groomed her to be strong in your presence and absence," he wrote, addressing Toluwanisings directly in his post.

He and his colleagues prayed with the family and expressed confidence that God would provide the widow with the strength and guidance needed to navigate this new chapter.

Olatunji calls out pastors using singer's image

Olatunji also used the tribute to address what he called a troubling trend of religious leaders using Toluwanisings' image and story as material for emotional prayers, urging them to examine their motivations.

"You are using another child of God's pain to pray for others, go back and check the conviction of your salvation in Christ, cos you are doing opposite of what Jesus thought," he wrote.

Rather than focusing on how the singer died or looking for someone to blame, Olatunji appealed to the public to channel their energy into praying specifically for the widow and her children, describing them as the ones most affected by the loss.

He also reflected on what he called the legacy Toluwanisings left behind, saying that as the couple's young children grow older, they would come to understand that their father "came, saw and conquered the world."

Olatunji concluded by urging others to focus on their own life's purpose, writing that "when the assignment is done, you will be stopped from working to return home irrespective of your age."

A screenshot of Opeyemi Olatunji's statement is below:

Opeyemi Olatunji prays for late singer Toluwanisings' wife and family. Credit: toluwanisings

Source: Instagram

Bidemi Olaoba performs Toluwanisings' song

Legit.ng also reported that Bidemi Olaoba brought a packed audience to tears on Friday, October 17, 2026, when he paid tribute to his late colleague Toluwanisings at the Night of Elevation, a Christian worship event.

Olaoba honoured the deceased singer by performing one of Toluwanisings' signature songs, "Kabiysei Olorun Ayo," just days after the gospel artist's passing. The moment was captured on video and shared on Instagram by the account @celestialheritage.

Source: Legit.ng