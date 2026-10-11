Victor AD wrote an open letter to Tiwa Savage, admitting she had recorded a verse for his hit song 'Wetin We Gain'

The singer took full accountability for the remix never being released, saying no excuse outweighs the effort she put in

Tiwa Savage responded in the comments section, and her reaction left many fans talking

Afrobeats singer Victor AD has broken his silence over an unreleased collaboration with music heavyweight Tiwa Savage, offering a heartfelt public apology years after the project quietly fell through.

Born Victor Adere, the Wetin We Gain hitmaker took to his X page on October 10, 2026, with an open letter addressed directly to Tiwa Savage, acknowledging that he had held off far too long before addressing the situation.

Nigerian singer Victor AD and Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage address their unreleased ‘Wetin We Gain’ remix. Photo: victoradere/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Victor AD, Tiwa Savage's song that never dropped

According to Victor AD, Tiwa Savage had contributed a verse to a remix of his popular record "Wetin We Gain," a track that resonated widely across Nigeria upon its release.

Despite her involvement, the remix was never made available to the public.

In his letter, the singer made it clear he was not interested in making excuses.

He wrote:

"An Open Letter to Mama Jam Jam, @TiwaSavage ❤️

I should have done this a long time ago, but It's never too late to take accountability for my actions.

Thank you, Mama, for blessing my song 'Wetin We Gain' with a verse. Unfortunately, the remix never saw the light of day.

I could go on and on explaining why it didn't happen, but none of those explanations matter more than the genuine effort, love, and creativity you poured into making the song beautiful. For that, I'm truly sorry about how things turned out.

Beyond this, I want to use this opportunity to appreciate you for everything you've done for the culture and for the doors you've opened for Afrobeats. Your impact is undeniable, and I'll never take your contribution to my journey for granted.

I love and appreciate you, Mama. ❤️🙏🏽"

Read Victor AD's open letter to Tiwa Savage in the X post below:

Tiwa Savage's response to Victor AD gets fans talking

Rather than ignoring the public gesture or responding with frustration, Tiwa Savage dropped into the comments with characteristic grace.

She acknowledged the letter and made it clear there were no hard feelings on her end, writing:

"I appreciate this. God knows the reason for everything. All love ❤️🙏🏾"

Her measured and warm reply quickly became the talking point of the post, with many fans praising her maturity and disposition towards a situation that could easily have turned into a public dispute.

The exchange between the two artists offered a rare moment of transparency in the Nigerian music industry, where collaborations frequently fall apart behind the scenes without any public acknowledgement.

See Tiwa Savage's response to Victor AD in the X post below:

Victor AD acknowledges Tiwa Savage’s contribution to his music career as he apologises over their unreleased collaboration. Photo: victoradere/tiwasavage

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage's dress at the Ghana concert trends

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Tiwa Savage performing at her show in Ghana caused a lot of reactions among her fans after it surfaced on social media.

She was seen wearing a short gown with her chest visibly exposed as she jumped on stage.

Fans reacted to the video, sharing their observations while dragging the singer and her stylist.

Source: Legit.ng