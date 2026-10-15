An old interview of late gospel singer Toluwanisings with actress Biola Adebayo has resurfaced, recalling his journey from Islam to Christianity

The singer disclosed that he grew up as a Muslim, bore the name Soddiq, and initially pursued a music career performing Fuji songs

Toluwanisings described giving his life to Christ as the best decision he ever made and credited his wife for supporting his transition to gospel music

An old interview of late Nigerian gospel singer Toluwanisings has offered a glimpse into the life-changing decision that transformed his faith and music career.

In the interview with actress Biola Adebayo, the singer spoke about his Muslim background, his early days performing Fuji music, and how he eventually embraced Christianity and dedicated his talent to gospel music.

The singer disclosed that he grew up as a Muslim and initially pursued a music career performing Fuji songs. Photos: @toluwanisings/IG.

Source: Instagram

Toluwanisings speaks about his Muslim background

During the interview, the late minister disclosed that he grew up as a Muslim and was known by the name Soddiq before giving his life to Christ.

He also explained that his music career initially centred on Fuji, a popular Nigerian music genre with deep roots in Yoruba culture.

However, his religious journey took a different direction when he embraced Christianity and decided to focus on gospel music.

The singer described the decision to become a Christian as the best choice he had ever made, suggesting how significant the transition was to his life.

Toluwanisings' wife supported his gospel music journey

Beyond his change of faith, Toluwanisings credited his wife as a major source of strength throughout his personal and professional journey.

He described her as his backbone, acknowledging the support she gave him as he moved away from Fuji music and concentrated on gospel ministry.

The late singer also disclosed that he had written more than 150 songs that had yet to be released, reflecting the extent of his songwriting work.

Toluwanisings’ family confirmed his death in a statement posted on his Instagram page, saying he died in the early hours of Wednesday, October 14.

Watch the interview with Toluwanisings here:

Toluwanisings described giving his life to Christ as the best decision he ever made. Photo: @toluwanisings.

Source: Facebook

Toluwanisings marks 5th anniversary

Legit.ng previously reported that Toluwanisings celebrated five years of marriage with an emotional tribute, reflecting on what the milestone truly means to him.

The singer took to social media to mark the anniversary, describing the past five years as a journey of walking, growing, and loving alongside his wife, all underpinned by what he called the faithfulness of God.

Rather than simply celebrating the good times, Toluwanisings acknowledged the full picture of married life, including the difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng