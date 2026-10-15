Davido's old post calling APC supporters 'enemies of progress' has resurfaced online amid fresh political controversy

The tweet was originally shared during the Osun governorship race, where Davido openly backed his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke

Nigerians online are now pointing out the irony after Adeleke joined President Tinubu's APC re-election campaign council

A strongly worded social media post by Afrobeats superstar Davido has come back to haunt him after his uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke, was linked to President Bola Tinubu's re-election campaign council.

During the heat of the 2026 Osun governorship election, Davido took to X (formerly Twitter) to back his uncle's bid, writing:

Davido once attacked APC supporters while backing his uncle’s Osun campaign. Credit: davido/abat/aadeleke

Source: Instagram

"Anybody supporting APC in Osun state is an enemy of progress ! Lessons will be learnt this weekend."

Davido's old tweet about APC supporters is below:

The post was made as campaigns peaked ahead of the poll, in which Adeleke of the Accord Party faced off against APC candidate Bola Oyebamiji.

Adeleke went on to win that election. But his subsequent political moves have now cast a long shadow over his nephew's fiery rhetoric.

Adeleke's APC alignment sparks backlash

Following his re-election victory, Governor Adeleke pledged loyalty and support to President Tinubu and joined the APC campaign council ahead of the 2027 presidential election. Legit.ng had earlier reported on this development, which quickly made headlines across Nigeria.

The moment news of Adeleke's alignment with Tinubu and the APC spread, Davido's old tweet resurfaced and went viral, with many Nigerians pointing out the contradiction between the singer's past words and his uncle's current political position.

Nigerians tell Davido to call his uncle Ademola Adeleke to order. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

Fans drag Davido over uncle's political switch

The reactions were swift and sharp on Twitter, with social media users piling on the irony:

@morsh08 wrote:

"Elenu 😂😂 Na APC your uncle go still vote"

@MrChimaobikanu asked:

"Should we consider your uncle the number one enemy now?"

@homegirltabby quipped:

"Your uncle is now our enemy!!!!"

@FGSTUDIOS5 stated:

"You and your uncle are licking Tinubu and APC's top trying to play with our intelligence."

@uzoma_alaneme appealed:

"Call Imole to order, please. 🫢"

@kingslyistired wrote:

"You're now announcing tours after you were all into dragging APC for days on Twitter for your uncle to win and claim to be against Tinibu but hope you saw your uncle at national TV because una go sha dey."

@udokwe86556BU offered a softer take:

"Keep everything to your chest. Protect your family and do the right thing in God's sight. May God keep you and your young family. Nigeria shall be OK"

@25thStrategist delivered the sharpest jab:

"Your uncle nah enemy of progress ooooo🕺🏻🕺🏻"

Davido slams Edo governor over his uncle

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian singer Davido publicly mocked Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo over a tweet the governor shared on August 10, 2026.

Davido’s jab appeared to be part of an ongoing feud between the singer and the governor, following reports that Okpebholo made comments about Davido’s uncle.

Source: Legit.ng