Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson admitted he once looked down on YouTube movies, saying hunger would have finished him if he had kept that mindset

Egbuson posted the candid confession on X on Tuesday night, October 13, 2026, sparking a wave of reactions from fans

Followers flooded the comments with jokes and support, with one fan reminding him of a dig he allegedly made at a fellow actor over YouTube films

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson has sparked conversations online after admitting that his former snobbery towards YouTube movies could have left him broke.

The actor took to X on Tuesday night, October 13, 2026, with a candid post that caught many of his followers off guard.

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson sparks reactions after reflecting on his past views about YouTube filmmaking and its commercial success. Photo: timini

Source: Instagram

Timini Egbuson wrote:

"Can't believe I was looking down on YouTube movies at some point. Hunger go don kpai me by now."

The admission was a striking turnaround for Timini Egbuson, who, like many Nollywood actors, had long viewed cinema productions as the more prestigious and financially rewarding route.

For years, a section of the industry dismissed YouTube films as a lesser medium, even as audiences warmed up to them and creators began generating significant income from the platform.

YouTube movies reshape Nollywood

The commercial appeal of YouTube productions in Nigeria has grown considerably, with filmmakers increasingly turning to the platform as global streaming companies scale back their local investments.

The easier access to audiences and fewer distribution barriers have made YouTube an attractive option for content creators across the industry.

Timini Egbuson, who has since featured in YouTube movie productions, appears to have fully embraced the shift.

His post pointed to a broader change in attitude among Nollywood talents who once held out for cinema or premium streaming deals.

Check out Timini Egbuson's words about YouTube movies in the X post below:

Fans react to Timini Egbuson's confession

The post drew a lively response online, with fans poking fun at him while also expressing their support.

@kachiubas wrote:

"YouTube is like oil MONEY, just put up the work and you will enjoy"

@the_realtomy commented:

"Na you kon be the face of YouTube movies now"

@macdarrow_ said:

"This just shows that every platform is useful!"

@heyboonsuccess reacted:

"I like as you confess🤣🤣... but even on YT, you're top-tier, can't skip your movies👏"

@Oluchiii_XXX added a pointed reminder:

"you called our zubby 'YouTube actor' now who is a YouTube actor now😭"

@alli_ya7 joked:

"Your 'Fine boy' would've been cleared from the girlies eyes 😭"

Timini Egbuson gets fans talking about YouTube movies after acknowledging the platform's growing importance in Nigeria's entertainment industry. Photo: timini

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone, explaining that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

While the affected channel remains inaccessible, Wumi directed fans to her second channel, Wumi Toriola Prime, where she has begun uploading English-language content, including her new film, Love Astray.

Source: Legit.ng