Content creator Demz recently grilled his mother over his striking resemblance to singer Burna Boy

He took to Instagram to share a video of himself engaging his mom in a conversation, asking her if he was adopted

Demz's mom initially took the question as a joke, but flared up after he kept insisting, causing her to angrily walk out on him

Content creator Demz recently sparked buzz online after sharing a dramatic and comedic exchange with his mother, questioning whether he is adopted.

The moment followed his link-up with Nigerian music star Burna Boy, with whom he believes he shares a strong physical resemblance.

Demz, visibly emotional and confused, confronted his mother in a video, insisting that the similarities between him and Burna Boy were too strong to ignore.

He expressed frustration, claiming that his community had noticed the resemblance as well and were demanding answers.

According to him, the shared features and smile between him and the singer pointed to something deeper, possibly a family connection.

His mother, however, remained firm and dismissive throughout the interaction. She was initially confused by the suggestion, then shifted between amusement and disbelief as Demz pressed on.

The conversation grew increasingly intense as Demz, caught between desperation and a desire for clarity, pushed his mother to admit whether he was adopted.

He became more emotional, suggesting that he might not truly belong in the family if Burna Boy were his real brother.

His mother rejected the claim outright, questioning his reasoning and even his sanity at one point. She refused to entertain the idea that her son could be related to Burna Boy.

As he continued to insist, she walked out on him while scolding him in a loud tone over his question, which appeared cringeworthy.

Reactions trail Demz's conversation with Mom

The video posted by Demz on Instagram triggered a lot of comments from netizens, some who were amused and others who had something different to say.

Legit.ng gathered some comments:

fifivibez_ wrote:

We have finally seen the owner of the african store down the road sharing rice 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

twis7010 said:

Your mama hot oh 😍😂. You Dey try hide her shape but we saw it 😂

sweet.mimii552_ wrote:

I believe u have lost your mind 😂😭😭😭 how can u be stressing your mom like that??!!!!.😂😭😭😭😭

prudy_amy noted:

Fleekout through that window🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣……African parents will never disappoint. Mummy 1, Demz 0🤣🤣

jollyb_official012 averred:

@burnaboygram broski is officially tapped this one’s classic 😂😂😂😂😂

the_placid_pearl asserted:

Leave your mama alone 😂 Even mama’s dislike the , ‘Community? What community? Is that something new to mama ? 😂😂

_nyakhan_ noted:

“I know you’ve made a lot of sacrifices in your life “ had me weak😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

dr_ground_ commented:

Your mom’s back side tho 😜😜. Trust me you don’t need a brother you need a Step father 🤣. Am here for you son 😜🤭

