Singer Portable has given Ibadan residents in Lagos an ultimatum to leave the state after he was prevented from performing in Ibadan

He also has threatened to go to war with anyone who opposes him, urging his fans to take action and defend him

The singer's threats have sparked widespread controversy, with many telling him to refrain from such or regret his actions

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, popularly known as Portable, has sparked controversy with a threatening video message directed at Ibadan indigenes living in Lagos.

The Zazu crooner's outburst came after he was prevented from performing at Taye Currency's show in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Portable comes for Ibadan people after Ibadan show saga. Credit: @Portablebaeby @Tayecurrency_official

Source: Instagram

A viral video showed an Ibadan man warning Portable not to set foot in the city, threatening to cause problems if he did.

The man also cautioned Taye Currency to remove Portable from his show. In response, Portable took to his Instagram handle to issue a stern warning to Ibadan indigenes in Lagos.

Portable's message was laced with threats and hostility, as he demanded that all Ibadan indigenes leave Lagos. He warned them to park all their loads and not return to the city.

The singer stated that if he was not allowed to enter Ibadan, then Ibadan residents were not welcome in Lagos. He urged his fans to take action, declaring that he is prepared for war. He emphasised the importance of loyalty and warned that anyone who opposed him would face the consequences. The singer's threats have sparked widespread concern, with many calling for calm and restraint while some condemned it as reckless and divisive as his demands have been dismissed as unrealistic and unacceptable.

See the post below:

Netizens reacts to Portable threat

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from social media users

@obaksolo

"Shey you na Omo EKO? you better keep begging."

@bigahmad1

"Say na lagos u dey live u fit afford Lagos house rent where u na ogun state bro abi u no knw map."

@otunbablog

"Wahala don finally happen."

@whizhard

"You just dey talk head and tail together."

@iamscchoolboy

"When did sango becomes Lagos."

@ellawilliams012

"Na your papa get Eko. Mumu better settle with elders."

@rashiosavage001

"Na you get Lagos you be Ogun state face your warrant."

@giran_federal_1

"You can't control sango. Talkless of Lagos or ogun states. Nah only Zeh Nation your control reach. Who you be self."

@babalegba1

"So wiznurudeen Dey go like this."

@sherubawon01

"Ika talk ika understand."

@life_and_peace_foodmart

"Ewo pari ishan werey."

@official_longest_tailor_

"Go talk am for mushin say ibadan must go."

Portable receives song royalty

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had received money from music collaboration with Nigerian-British rapper Skepta.

Portable announced this on his official Instagram page, stating that he was not ripped by Skepta.

He also shared nice things about Skepta.

