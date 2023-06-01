Popular Nigerian singer Victor AD has caused an online buzz over a video of him that went viral on social media

The music star shared a video of himself after lodging in a hotel room and noted that his bed was wasting because he had no woman

The video soon went viral on social media and it raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Victor ‘Adere’ AD, has now sparked an online debate about women with his recent video.

In the video making the rounds online, the Wetin You Gain crooner was seen lodging in a hotel room and lamenting about how his room was wasting.

Fans react as singer Victor AD complains about having no woman in hotel room.

Source: Instagram

According to Victor, his room was wasting because there was no woman available. In his words:

“I just lodge, see as room dey waste, woman no dey.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Victor AD complains about hotel room wasting because there are no women with him

The video of Victor AD speaking on how his hotel room was wasting because there were no women raised a series of comments on social media. Some netizens pointed out how men cannot do without women despite complaining about them. Others criticised the singer’s statement.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

shop_essentials.ng:

“Can’t you praise God in the room must u carry woman?”

karr_tel:

“If you can’t lodge alone without having a woman around, ur mentality is still broke tho.”

lisavetaccessories:

“Such mentality You paid for a room to sleep, bro go to sleep.”

slashazhandle's profile picture:

“Can't you praise God or do vigil?”

Amaka.maya:

“After una go dey drag us online dey claim alpha males when in reality you people cannot breathe fine without a woman close to you. Men give up already, you need us!”

etimajonathan:

“So y'all really need women in your lives? Wow! I thought it was vice versa. ‍♀️‍♀️”

taiwo_junzi:

“As you no wan waste room you for find one empty danfo bus outside the hotel sleep inside nau.”

julsconcept:

“Men can’t just stay a second without women chai”

