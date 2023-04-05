Wizkid's first baby mama Shola Ogudu decided to share a throwback photo to highlight how far she has come with her son

The mum of one put a photo of her as a 21-year-old with one-year-old Tife and followed up with a recent photo of them

Netizens gushed over Shola, as many noted that she did not age even though the photos are ten years apart

Wizkid's first baby mama Shola Ogudu has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post on her page.

The mum of one did a ten year challenge with a photo of her son Tife as a one-year-old and her as a 21-year-old.

Netizens react to Shola Ogudu's ten year challenge Photo credit: @o.oluwanishola

Source: Instagram

She then put the photo beside a recent one, highlighting how far they have come together.

She captioned the post with:

"We’ve indeed come a long long way; we return all glory to God ️Love FOREVER Baby ❤️ @official_tifebalogun"

See the post below:

Netizens react to the post

midella.cake:

"I think Shola is a vampire because where is the 10years????"

wurasabi:

" You didn't age at all, still look pretty as always... Thank God, it's really a great journey ❤️."

jenniferekele:

"Oh my God. I remember when he was 3 "

iam_tamte:

"Woww….. Sometimes e good to born early oh. While at 31 na now some of us they born "

accessoriesbyfhummie:

"Babygirl....you are aging backwards mehn....Glory to God ❤️"

queencess_choco:

"You had him when you were 20? "

queen.adesuwa1921:

"I admire you really. I just separated from my husband with my 2 kids and seeing you doing this effortlessly gives me strength."

blueinkhomes_realtors:

"Shola pls add the 10 years make I see ..you are aging backwards babes ❤️❤️❤️"

aderoyal_jr:

"You refuse to add your own 10yrs, you dey age backwards "

bolanleoyin:

"You will not cry over each other ijn."

