Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy has shared a picture of a new picture of her and her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor in a romantic pose

The Nigerian billionaire daughter went on to drop what seems to be a relationship advice for her followers

Cuppy’s new picture with Ryan Taylor has stirred different reactions, as many of her gushed about their relationship

The relationship between Nigerian billionaire heiress Ifeoluwa Otedola also known as DJ Cuppy, and her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor seems to be growing stronger.

This comes as Cuppy shared new pictures showing her striking a romantic pose with Taylor as he joins her in London, the UK.

Cuppy shares new pics with lover in London. Credit: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the disc jockey added a caption that appears to be a relationship advice to her followers.

She wrote:

“Choose people who choose YOU.”

See the post below:

Fans react to Cuppy’s new picture with Ryan Taylor

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

yes_iam_quin:

"Our husband don reach London ."

rukky_poshh:

"Ok we’ll choose ppl who choose us ."

chiadinelsonn:

"Is that not Ghana must go Bag?."

teamcuppy:

"We choose YOU all day, everyday ."

emmanuelcypraintradingconcepts:

"I can’t believe these dogs are rich God please."

daniel.__regha__:

"Cuppy has a bad record in relationships so I don’t think this will last."

nenyewrites:

"Look at how you're glowing. Rich people are enjoying o. They can slim down anytime they wish."

Cuppy shares WhatsApp message she got from her grandmother asking about her and Ryan Taylor

DJ Cuppy’s relationship with her Oyinbo lover Ryan Taylor seemed to have been approved by her family, Legit.ng reported

In a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, March 5, Cuppy shared a WhatsApp message she received from her grandmother, Lady Doja, who is based in Epe, Lagos state.

In the lovely message, the grandmother revealed she missed Cuppy’s call and went on about how she and Ryan Taylor, which she mistakenly spelt as Kyan, were doing.

Cuppy’s grandmother wrote in her message:

“Omo Omomi I missed your call how are you doing, I hope you and Kyan are very well. All the best. Love you.”

Source: Legit.ng