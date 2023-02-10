Blood & Water actress Natasha Thahane shared an Instagram post that left South African men salivating

The new mom posted a video of herself dancing to Davido's song Gobe in revealing clothes, which drew a lot of attention

Men lauded Natasha's body, while female netizens wanted the trick for losing weight quickly after giving birth

Natasha Thanane has been serving hot mom content on social media.

Natasha Thahane has shown off her snap-back body. Image: @natasha_thahane

According to The Citizen, the Blood & Water actress gave birth to her first baby in May 2022, but her social media accounts are flooded with snaps and clips showing off her snatched body.

Thahane recently shared a video on Instagram of herself showing skin while dancing to Nigerian artist Davido's song Gobe.

To say the actress looked breathtaking would be an understatement, as she looked smoking hot while flaunting her tiny waist.

Mzansi salivate as Natasha Thahane shows off her tiny waist in video

South African peeps rushed to the comments section after seeing the saucy clip. Men praised her beauty and body, while women wanted the former The Queen actress to reveal her secret to staying slim after giving birth.

@keneilwe3908 said:

"You look so hot aunty."

@sahiphopday2day shared:

"Hottest mom in the game RN."

@ntsika_yesizwes posted:

"Uwine ilotto uLorch lana."

@zillacoli replied:

"I had no clue that there was so much beauty in Africa."

@niesjez commented:

"So gorgeous."

@amosmroots10 wrote:

"That's my girl."

@blessingsnkosi912021 reacted:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️"

@de.bola_ also said:

"Fine girls listen to Davido."

@nellysaap also shared:

"Kanti ebehleli kuphi mntanakho? Your tummy is so flat Sana ❤️"

@bonolo_bae added:

"Summer body ❤️❤️❤️"

