Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West has been trending on the internet lately with his antisemitic comments

Kanye's statements on social media saw him get blocked on Meta-owned Instagram and on the Twitter platforms

The rapper lashed out at US President Joe Biden saying the head of state does not listen to Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk

Billionaire rapper, Kanye West has used expletives, branding US President Joe Biden a retard for refusing to heed Elon Musk's advice.

Kanye's mental health issues



Kanye's mental health issues

Kanye blasted the commander-in-chief during an interview with celebrated TV personality Piers Morgan.

The musician proudly stated he can use crude terms against the head of state since he is suffering from mental health issues.

According to New York Post, Kanye said:

“The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is f**king. Hey, here, come, come get me. That’s f**king retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s f**king retarded, Biden.”

Morgan cautioned the rappers against using inflammatory statements stating it would offend particularly those in the mental health dockets.

Kanye who has always been public with his struggle with bipolar disorder seemed unfazed by Morgan's request.

The musician however admitted he was at fault and some of his previous comments might have hurt people who misunderstood his statements.

Kanye West moves to buy Twitter rival

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kanye West, now referred to as Ye, shared plans to buy a social media site, Parler, days after Twitter and Instagram blocked him.

Both sites accused the rapper of violating their policies when he posted what they called antisemitic statements.

There was disclosure of the amount being paid by the rapper, but a statement by Parler's parent company called the deal a good one.

"This deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech. Ye is making a groundbreaking move into the free speech media space and will never have to fear being removed from social media again. Once again, Ye proves that he is one step ahead of the legacy media narrative. Parlement will be honoured to help him achieve his goals," the statement read in part.

