Canadian rapper Drake has cancelled his Young Money Reunion concert that was to feature Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj.

Drake confirms COVID-19 positive test

According to CNN, the award-winning musician took to his Instagram stories to reveal he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Drake stated he felt devastated after the diagnosis, assuring his fans that the concert will be moved forward to a later date.

He wrote:

"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the soonest date possible. I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked."

The concert would have been part of Drake's World Weekend festival to be held in Toronto.

Drake added:

"I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid)."

