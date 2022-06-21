Popular Nigerian crossdresser James Brown shared an angelic photo and video of him and three other crossdressers

He went on to spark reactions after he spelt Angel as Angle while trying to add a description to the photo

Many of his fans have been left wondering how the cross-dresser was able to write a book without knowing how to spell

Nigerian cross-dresser James Brown put himself up for dragging on social media after sharing a photo and video of him and three other cross-dressers in angelic costumes.

In the capture of his post, which he shared on his Instagram page, James spelt 'Angel' as 'Angle.'

James Brown dragged for spelling 'Angel' as 'Angle,' shares pics of him & his likes in angelic costume

Source: Instagram

He went on to refer to himself and his fellow crossdressers as the guardians of Africa.

He wrote:

"THE ANGLE of AFRICA . The bless one ☝️ the talented one ☝️ the four angles. LET ME INTRODUCE YOU TOO THE guardians African."

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

iambyno:

"Angle Michealla, Angle Raphaela, Angle Gabriella,Angle Uriella.... Ose Rectangle✊✊✊."

adejumola_olamide:

"I opened Instagram I see bunch of men gathered on James page ..I shouted Jesus what a life ..oga pls i want to go."

brownskinfairy:

"What did you write in your book my baby ."

ifunanya_official:

"I love how fluently you type and speak your wrong English. admirably."

the_bridgetojima:

"Omoooo I wish say I fit send voice not here ...laugh wan wound me ."

ladymae_official:

"Angels James,they’re called angels ….at this point I think you do it on purpose."

chroniclesof_riri:

"Shey na you just write book?? Shey na “angle” I dey see abi na eye dey pain me ."

Video from James Brown's book launch

Nigerian crossdresser James Brown made headlines after a video from his book launch, which took place on Friday, surfaced on social media.

The event, which took place in Lagos on Friday, June 3, was strictly by invitation.

One of the event highlights showed the moment James made an entry into the hall. The crossdresser could be seen rocking a long gown as he blew kisses at the audience amid applause.

Source: Legit.ng