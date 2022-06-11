Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle has decided to dissociate herself from her father and Nollywood in general

The young girl begged people not to force any career on her as she isn't an actress or interested in the business like her father

Danielle's post has sparked reactions on social media as people noticed that she didn't call Yul her father but used 'him'

Yul Edochie's daughter Danielle sparked reactions online after she shared a post debunking claims that she is an actress.

The young girl pointed out that she is different from her father whom she referred to as 'him' and people should let her have her own identity.

Danielle also noted that she doesn't act, isn't interested in acting and begged people to stop tagging her to posts concerning her father or the movie industry.

Nigerians react to Danielle's post

"She said him… it means a lot."

"This man just destroyed his home....jezzzzz."

"Truly the daughter of her mum….. she’s definitely mad, mad at him and he’s betrayed the father-daughter bond they had."

"Aaah her papa don turn to him...yul don scatter his home"

"Why are people tagging her in the first place. People should learn to respect boundaries."

"Omolomo. She said drag her father alone, they did not sin together "

"Use him hard scatter beautiful family by himself. All because you can’t keep your john thomas in check "

" Daniella don vex dishing gbas gbos on a low key. her mothers daughter "

Yul Edochie’s son with 2nd wife celebrates 1st birthday

Yul Edochie's son with his second wife Judy Austin clocked one and the actor shared adorable photos to celebrate.

The toddler looked cute in his little Igbo fit as the actor welcomed him to the Yul Edochie squad as the newest member.

Yul prayed for his son as he reiterated his love for him. Even though Nigerians gushed over the handsome little man, they did not spare Yul with the drags and nasty comments.

