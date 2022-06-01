A video of controversial singer, Portable has got many people talking online after the Zazoo crooner did the unthinkable

In the video, Portable was seen energetically performing on stage and decided to strip down to his boxers

The singer also rolled on the floor as the crowd cheered him on, and some Nigerians are of the opinion that he is doing too much

One of Nigeria's most controversial musicians who loves getting attention on social media, Portable is back at getting people talking.

A video of the Zazoo crooner's performance has emerged online where he stripped down to his boxers as he performed his Zazoo virus song.

Portable also rolled on the floor as the crowd cheered him on in a video and that didn't sit well with many social media users.

During the performance, the singer put in so much energy and fans couldn't deny his passion for the job.

Watch the hilarious performance below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the video of Portable's performance, most of them condemned him for stripping and rolling on the floor.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Iamspicy_baby:

"He's doing too much and it's becoming irritating."

Favouriteimmaculate:

"And people paid to watch this."

Smarto_31:

"You can never cure a mad person completely. He/she must talk to himself no matter what you do. I rest my case."

Ronke_aina:

"You will still go back to the trenches last last."

Chu_chu_ezekwem:

"Nigerians promote nonsense, what is this?"

Leelian_val:

"Perform what exactly he is not even entertaining the audience."

